Coronavirus: Smartphones Launched Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Smartphone launches amidst Coronavirus pandemic seem imminent. Similar to the other industries out there in the world, the smartphone industry has also seen a significant impact due to the ongoing CoVid-19 pandemic. Major tech events starting with MWC 2020, Google I/O, SXSW 2020, Facebook’s F8 Developer Conference and several others have canceled due to CoVID-19. Well, these are some of the major global tech events held every year.

The same had applied to the Indian smartphone industry as well. Brands like Xiaomi’s Redmi, Realme, Vivo had also canceled their launch events amidst the lockdown imposed in the country, till April 14th, 2020. However, as the famous quote suggests — the show must go on, few of the smartphone companies are still trying to put out their innovative phones for the people, especially tech-savvy people. The majority of these launch events mostly have been conducted online like streaming events and few of them have been launched directly to E-Commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Here are some of the smartphones launched in India and also globally amidst the pandemic. The list only includes smartphones launched in March wherein the ongoing concerns of Coronavirus had been growing rapidly, particularly in India. Let’s have a look.

Starting with the first week of this month, brands like OPPO and Realme had seen their smartphone launches in the country along with their global debuts as well.

OPPO Reno 3 Pro (Launched on March 2nd)

Oppo has launched its new Reno series smartphone — OPPO Reno 3 Pro in India. The successor to the Reno 2 series, the Reno 3 Pro has launched starting at Rs 29,990.

The device features a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED dual punch-hole display. The Reno 3 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, which also makes the Reno 3 Pro world’s first phone to feature this chipset.

In terms of optics, the Reno 3 Pro is offered with quad rear cameras on the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor followed by a 13MP telephoto camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP Mono lens. On the other hand, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro also features the world’s first 44MP selfie shooter paired with a 2MP telephoto lens. Lastly, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro packs in a decent 4025mAh battery with the company’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

Black Shark 3 Pro and Black Shark 3 (Launched on March 3rd)

These are the latest entrants when it comes to gaming smartphones, which are also 5G capable and are launched in China. While both Black Shark 3 Pro and the Black Shark 3 appear identical they also share most of the specs. These similar specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC, followed by the triple rear and front cameras and connectivity options too. However, when it comes to displays both the devices feature 90Hz refresh rate displays. The Black Shark 3 Pro features a 7.1-inches QHD+ display and the Black Shark 3 comes with a 6.7-inches FHD+ display.

As for the cameras, Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro feature triple rear cameras on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, paired with a 13MP super wide-angle lens and followed by a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, both the gaming phones have a standard 20MP selfie shooter. Gaming phones also differ in battery capacities. The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery and the Black Shark 3 features a 4720mAh battery. Also, the gaming smartphones differ in storage variants wherein the Pro variant has an additional benefit of faster storage capacities. The Black Shark 3 pricing starts at CNY 3499 (Rs 37,000 approx) and the Pro variant starts at CNY 4699 (Rs 50,000 approx.)

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro (Launched on March 5th)

The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro smartphones launch has been one of the first phone launches that happened digitally through online streaming in the country. The Realme 6 and the 6 Pro variants are the mighty successors to the company’s Realme 5 series. The Realme 6 pricing starts at Rs 12,999 and the Realme 6 Pro comes at Rs 16,999.

Both the Realme 6 smartphones come with 90Hz refresh rate displays, which makes them the first to feature this advanced displays at their respective price segments.

The displays on the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro include a 6.5-inch punch-hole FHD+ display and 6.6-inches FHD+ dual punch hole displays respectively.

The Realme 6 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 720G processor and Realme 6, on the other hand, comes with an Helio G90T chipset. In terms of optics, both the phones come with AI quad rear cameras with the same primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras, comprising of a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 119-degree field of view. However, the Realme 6 Pro features a 12MP telephoto lens followed by a 2MP macro lens. The Realme 6 is offered with a 2MP B&W portrait camera and a 2MP macro lens.

On the front, the Realme 6 Pro, as mentioned, sports a 16MP selfie shooter accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Whereas, the Realme 6 is offered with a single 16MP front-facing punch-hole camera.

Lastly, in terms of battery, both the Realme 6 and the Pro variant are powered with a 4300mAh battery each with 30W VOOC fast charge support.

Moto G8 (Launched on March 5th)

Moto G8 is the latest mid-range smartphone from Motorola that made its global debut in Brazil. The device has been first made available in Brazil at a launch price of BLR 1,299 (Rs 21,000 approx.). The Moto G8 comes with a 6.4-inches MaxVision display that comes with an HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC and is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The device ships with Android 10 out of the box. As for the cameras, the Moto G8 features triple rear cameras, which includes a 16MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, the device hosts an 8MP selfie shooter in the punch-hole display. The Moto G8 is further powered by a 4000mAh battery, which can be charged via USB Type-C port.

OPPO Find X2 Pro and the Find X2 (Launched on March 6th)

After two years, OPPO had finally managed to launch its next Find X smartphone. Well, not one but two Find X smartphones — the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro smartphones. Firstly, the OPPO Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro smartphones look identical and share the same 6.7-inches QHD+ AMOLED displays with a punch-hole camera. These displays also feature 120Hz refresh rates followed by 240Hz touch sampling rates as well.

Under the hood, the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, which also makes both these flagships 5G capable. While both the phones are offered in faster 12GB LPDDR 5 RAM capacities they differ in onboard storage capacities. In terms of optics, the OPPO Find X2 Pro comes with triple rear cameras that include two 48MP cameras of which one is a Sony IMX689 sensor that acts as a primary camera and the other 48MP IMX586 sensor acts as an ultra-wide-angle camera. Besides, the Find X2 Pro has a 13MP Perescopic camera, which offers 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

Meanwhile, the Find X2 also comes with triple rear cameras comprising of 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor as a primary lens accompanied by 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and 13MP telephoto lens as well. In terms of battery, the OPPO Find X2 Pro comes with a 4260mAh battery and the Find X2 features a 4200mAh battery, regardless, both these support OPPO’s latest 65W Super VOOC Flash Charging technology.

These phones also ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 out-of-the-box. As for the pricing, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is priced at €1,199 (Rs 1,00,400 approx.) and the Find X2 comes at €999 (Rs 84,000 approx.).

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Launched on March 12)

Redmi has also come up with an online streaming event to launch its latest Redmi Note 9 Pro series smartphones in India. With the newly introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the company has also launched Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. In terms of design, both the phones appear identical and also consist of the same displays. Both phones are offered in 6.67-inches FHD+ display, which features a punch hole in the center, and the company calls it a DotDisplay.

Not only in design, but in terms of specifications, both the phones feature identical features except for the cameras. Starting with the processor, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ship with the latest Snapdragon 720G chipset. Both the phones are also offered with the same massive 5020mAh battery capacity. But, the Max variant supports Redmi’s 33W fast charge via USB Type-C and the regular Note 9 Pro Max supports 18W fast charge tech, also Type-C.

As mentioned, both phones differ in cameras. Starting with Redmi Note 9 Pro, which features an in-display 16MP selfie camera, and the Pro variant features a 32MP selfie shooter. Also with the rear cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max variant comes with 64MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and also a 2MP depth sensor as well. The regular Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with quad rear cameras featuring 48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP setup. These phones ship with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Also for the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999 and the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 12,999.

Nubia Red Magic 5G (Launched on March 12th)

Another gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 5G from Nubia had launched in China. The latest gaming-centric smartphone also happens to be the first gaming smartphone to feature a higher refresh rate display, which is 144Hz. The device features a 6.65-inches FHD+ AMOLED full-screen display featuring the higher 144Hz refresh rate. Since it’s a gaming-centric smartphone it has capacitive triggers with a 300Hz touch sampling rate to give gaming enthusiasts a more immersive gaming session.

Under the hood, the Red Magic 5G is equipped with powerful Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device additionally has active air cooling hardware support. When it comes to cameras, the Red Magic 5G features triple rear cameras with a 64MP sensor acting as a primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens as well. The selfie shooter on the front comprises an 8MP sensor. A decent 4500mAh battery powers the Red Magic 5G smartphone, which further supports Nubia’s 55W fast charging technology. The pricing of the Nubia Red Magic 5G starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 40,320 approx).

Samsung Galaxy A11 (Launched March 13th)

Samsung has quietly unveiled its latest smartphone under Galaxy A series — the Galaxy A11. The pricing and availability of this new Galaxy A series phone are yet to be known. The Galaxy A11 comes with a 6.44-inches HD+ display, which happens to be the company’s Infinity-O display. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, however, the maker of the chipset is also not known, as of now.

The Galaxy A11 features triple rear cameras consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. On the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera. It is offered in 2 or 3GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage. The phone packs in a decent 4000mAh battery, which supports the company’s 15W Fast Charging tech.

Moto Razr 2019 (Launched March 16th, 2020)

The highly anticipated Moto Razr was first teased in November, last year. The new Moto Razr is a modern foldable smartphone, which is built on the likes of the older yet iconic Razr V3 flip smartphone. This new foldable smartphone from Motorola has launched in the country for a whopping Rs 1,24,999 price tag. While the phone has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs in the tech industry, it still doesn’t catch up in terms of specs as opposed to the pricing it is sold for.

The new Moto Razr features a foldable 6.2-inches pOLED HD+ display, which the company calls it – Flex View display. There’s a secondary display or the external display, which can be utilized for taking selfies and to have a glance at the time, notifications, similar to the original Moto Razr. This display is of 2.7-inches, which is a gOLED display from Motorola.

The technical specifications of the latest Moto Razr include a Qualcomm made Snapdragon 710 SoC with clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz. In terms of storage, it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. One of the downsides of it is the phone still ships with Android 9.0 out of the box. As for the optics, the Moto Razr only has a single 16MP primary camera on the rear. The front camera or the camera on top of the external display is a 5MP shooter, which can be utilized for selfies. Despite featuring an uber-cool looking form factor with folding displays and external displays, the Razr doesn’t have promising battery life. That’s because it only features a 2510mAh battery, which is skeptical for a foldable phone with multiple displays, however, Motorola has managed to give this battery, the company’s 18W Turbo Power charging support.

Moto E6s (Launched on March 16th)

Motorola has launched its budget smartphone the Moto E6s in the country for Rs 7,499 on Flipkart. The latest Moto E6s features a 6.1-inches HD+ IPS display. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset under the hood. The Moto E6s also features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Moto E6s is equipped with dual cameras on the back, which include a 13MP primary camera accompanied by a 2MP sensor for bokeh. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie shooter. The phone ships with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The Moto E6s is powered by a 3000mAh battery that charges via micro USB with the company’s 10W Rapid Charger.

Realme 6i (Launched on March 17th)

Realme has launched its Realme 6i smartphone in Myanmar. The new Realme 6i happens to be the first smartphone to feature MediaTek’s latest Helio G80 chipset. It features a 6.5-inches HD+ display that comes with a dew-drop notch on top, which houses the selfie shooter. The Realme 6i is powered by MediaTek’s newest Helio G80 chipset, which has Mali G52 GPU for gaming.

In terms of optics, the Realme 6i features a quad rear camera setup. It comes with a 48MP primary camera followed by an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait camera as well. The notch on the front features a 16MP AI-powered selfie camera. The Realme 6i is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that further supports the company’s 18W Quick Charge support via USB Type-C. Lastly, the Realme 6i ships with Android 10-based realmeUI out-of-the-box. The pricing of the Realme 6i in Myanmar starts at 2,49,900 MMK (Rs 12,900 approx),

Samsung Galaxy M21 (Launched on March 18th)

Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy M21 smartphone on Amazon India starting at Rs 12,999. The successor to the Galaxy M20 — the Galaxy 21 and it features a 6.4-inches sAMOLED Infinity-U FHD+ display. This display also comes with Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming.

The Galaxy M21 is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 9611 SoC paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It is offered in 4/6GB RAM with 64/128GB onboard storage. The Galaxy M21 features triple cameras on the back comprising of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device comes with a 20MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy M21 is powered by a massive 6000mAh battery, which further supports Samsung’s 15W fast charging. Lastly, the Galaxy M21 ships with Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy A41 (Launched on March 18th)

Samsung has also launched the Galaxy A41 smartphone under its Galaxy A series in the Japanese market. The company had unveiled the new Galaxy A41 smartphone featuring a 6.1-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which is also an Infinity-U display.

The Galaxy A41 packs in an octa-core processor, the maker of the chipset is yet unknown. The device is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage option. As for the optics, the Galaxy A41 comes with triple rear cameras with 48MP acting as a primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and also with a 5MP depth-sensing camera as well. The in-display selfie shooter comprises a 25MP selfie camera. Additionally, the Galaxy A41 also comes with IPX5 / IPX8, IP6X for water/dust resistance. The Galaxy A41 also carries a 3500mAh battery capacity that supports Samsung’s 15W quick charge too. The pricing details are yet to be known, and the availability of the new Galaxy A41 is not until June 2020, according to Samsung’s Japanese press release.

Nokia 8.3 5G (Launched on March 19th)

Nokia has stepped up its game by entering into the 5G segment with the launch of a Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone. This new 5G phone from the company comes as a premium mid-range smartphone rather than a flagship. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is another 5G optimized chipset after the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. As we all know, the majority of the Nokia phones are Android One powered and the new Nokia 8.3 is no exception, it ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

In terms of design, Nokia claims that the device features a Nordic Design, and the Nokia 8.3 comes with 6.81-inches PureDisplay that has FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. When it comes to storage, the Nokia 8.3 5G is offered in either 6/8GB of RAM with 64/128GB of internal storage with further microSD expansion. As for the optics, the Nokia 8.3 5G is equipped with quad rear cameras aligned in a circular module on the rear of the device. With 64MP being the primary sensor, the device further has a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro sensor as well. On the front, the device is equipped with a 24MP selfie shooter. These rear cameras feature a ZEISS Optics camera imaging system.

The Nokia 8.3 5G draws power from a decent 4500mAh battery that also supports fast charge through USB Type-C. For authentication, the device has a fingerprint sensor mounted right into the power button. Lastly, in terms of pricing, the Nokia 8.3 5G starts at €599 (which is Rs 50,100 approx.)

Redmi K30 Pro (Launched on March 24th)

Redmi K30 Pro smartphone launched in China. After much anticipation, leaks and teasers, the Redmi K30 Pro and the Zoom Edition of it now go official. The new Redmi K30 Pro pricing starts at CNY 2,999 (Rs 31,700 approx.) and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 40,100 approx.). However, the Indian launch and the pricing is yet to be known. Also, these new Redmi phones come with 5G connectivity options as well.

The Redmi K30 Pro features 6.67-inches FHD+ AMOLED display that also supports HDR10+. Under the hood, the Redmi K30 Pro packs in the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with RAM variants starting at 6GB or 8GB and the onboard storage variant start at 128GB and go all the way up to 256GB. In terms of optics, the Redmi K30 Pro and the aforementioned Redmi K30 Pro Zoom edition come with pop-up selfie cameras featuring a 20MP sensor. However, these devices differ significantly when it comes to rear cameras.

The Redmi K30 Pro is equipped with four cameras on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the primary camera accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP micro camera and also a 2MP depth-sensing camera. On the other hand, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition also features Quad rear cameras including the 64MP primary camera, 13MP wide-angle camera and also the 2MP depth-sensing camera. However, instead of the 5MP macro lens from the Redmi K30 Pro, the Zoom edition of it has opted to an 8MP telephoto sensor, which offers 30x digital zoom. Both these phones are powered by a decent 4,700mAh battery each, which further supports the company’s 33W Fast Charge tech.

Samsung Galaxy A31 (Launched on March 24th)

Samsung has made Galaxy A31 official with an infographic press release on its website. This makes the third Galaxy A series smartphone launch amidst the ongoing pandemic. The Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Under the hood, the Galaxy A31 is powered by an octa-core processor, however, the chipset maker is still unclear as of now. The device is offered in 4/6GB of RAM accompanied by either 64/128GB of onboard storage with microSD expansion.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A31 equips an L-Shaped camera module on the rear. Of which, the 48MP sensor acts as a primary camera followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which is further paired with 5MP depth-sensing camera and 5MP macro lens as well. The front camera under the Infinity U cut out has a 20MP sensor.

The Galaxy A31 is further fuelled by a larger 5000mAh battery that supports Samsung’s 15W fast charging. For authentication, the device features an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the device availability and its pricing in the Indian market is yet to be known.

ZTE Axon 11 5G (Launched on March 23rd)

ZTE has announced its new entrant in the 5G market — the Axon 11 5G. The company had launched the new Axon series smartphone in the Chinese market. The phone costs CNY 2698 (Rs 28,500 approx) for the base variant.

The Axon 11 5G sports a 6.47-inch FHD+AMOLED display, which has got a notch on the top. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 760G chipset, which is also 5G optimized. The phone is offered in either 6 or 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of onboard storage. It has four cameras on the back that comprise a 64MP primary sensor. Backed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor and also a 2MP macro lens as well. The notch on the front beholds a 20MP selfie shooter. A 4000mAh battery capacity powers the Axon 11 5G smartphone, which supports the latest Quick Charge. And, lastly the phone ships with Android 10 out of the box.

Huawei P40 Series (Launched on March 26th)

Huawei has launched its much anticipated P40 series through an online streaming event amidst the pandemic. The company has introduced not one but three smartphones under the line-up — the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+.

Huawei P40

The Huawei P40 happens to be the entry-level smartphone in this new premium series from the company. Most of the specs are identical amongst all these smartphones. To begin with, the Huawei P40 features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED dual punch-hole display. The phone is IP53 rated making it water and dust resistant. The Huawei P40 is equipped with the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, which is 5G enabled as well. The device is offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage options.

In terms of camera, the Huawei P40 comes with a new 50MP Ultra Vision camera backed by a 16MP ultra wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. These rear cameras support video recording of up to 4K. The front dual punch hole comprises a 32MP selfie shooter in conjunction with an IR camera for authentication. A 3800mAh battery powers the latest Huawei P40 smartphone that also supports the company’s 22.5W SuperCharge technology. For authentication, the device features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro+

Unlike the P40, the Huawei P40 Pro and the Pro+ variant come with larger displays. These feature a 6.58-inches AMOLED display, which the company calls it Quad Overflow Displays, meaning this display is curved on all the four sides and not just on the conventional two sides. These displays on both these also support 90Hz refresh rates. Also, the displays come with large punch holes featuring multiple cameras. Further, both these smartphones also feature in-display fingerprint scanners for authentication.

These 5G handsets feature the same Kirin 990 5G chipset as the Huawei P40. As for the optics, the Huawei P40 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup and the Pro+ comprises five cameras. The Huawei P40 Pro also has a 50MP Ultra Vision camera accompanied by a 40MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor. On the other hand, the Huawei P40 Pro+ comes with a 50MP primary sensor backed with a 40MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP periscopic lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and lastly a 3D ToF sensor as well.

Both the Pro smartphones come with a decent 4200mAh battery capacity. They support the company’s 40W Super Fast charging technology. Furthermore, the Huawei P40 Pro+ also supports 40W Super Wireless Fast Charging technology and the Pro variant only supports 27W Wireless Charging technology.

Last but not the least, these P40 series smartphones further ship with Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 out of the box but do not feature Google Services, instead they ship with Huawei Mobile Services, which has got its native apps like App Gallery, Maps and several other prominent services.

Huawei P40 Lite E (Launched on March 3rd)

Huawei recently announced the latest P40 series smartphone globally. But the company had initially launched a P40 series smartphone before the global launch. The company had unveiled P40 Lite E smartphones in several other markets including Poland. The P40 Lite E was made available for purchase in the Poland markets for PLN 699 (translates to Rs 13,000 approx.)

The P40 Lite E comes with a 6.39-inches IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a punch hole to carry the selfie shooter. The Huawei P40 Lite E is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core processor paired with either 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. In terms of optics, the P40 Lite E features triple rear cameras comprising of a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The notch on the front beholds an 8MP selfie shooter. A decent 4000mAh battery powers the Huawei P40 Lite E smartphone and lastly, it ships with EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box.

Mi 10 Lite 5G (Launched on March 27th)

Xiaomi had already launched Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones initially in China and the Indian launch was scheduled on March 31st, which later got canceled due to the aforementioned lockdown imposed in the country. However, the company had a global launch of these smartphones wherein it had introduced Mi 10 Lite smartphone. To begin with, the phone comes with a 6.57-inches AMOLED display that has a dewdrop notch to behold the selfie shooter.

The Mi 10 Lite is packed with a Snapdragon 765G 5G optimized chipset, which also makes the Mi 10 Lite 5G capable. In terms of cameras, Xiaomi has only disclosed the primary camera details which is a 48MP AI-powered camera. The details of the other three rear cameras and the selfie shooter are yet to be known. The 5G Mi 10 Lite is powered by a 4160mAh battery that supports the company’s 20W super-fast technology as well. As for the pricing, Mi 10 Lite 5G will be available for purchase at €349 (Rs 29,200 approx.).

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Note 9S smartphone in Singapore lately. This new smartphone is a dubbed Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India earlier.

Well, that sums up the smartphones launched this month amidst the ongoing concerns of Coronavirus pandemic and also with the lockdown imposed in the country, as mentioned. As suggested earlier, several smartphone launches have been postponed due to the lockdown, which includes the Realme Narzo series, Vivo V19 smartphones and also the Indian launch of the Mi 10 series. Nonetheless, smartphone brands all over have managed to please their consumers with multiple phone launches via online streaming events amidst the crisis. Also, worth mentioning Apple had also introduced its 2020 iPad Pro variants recently.

