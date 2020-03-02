OPPO Reno 3 Pro With 44MP Dual Selfie & 64MP Quad Cameras Announced

Oppo has announced its new smartphone in it’s Reno series line-up. The Reno series had first been announced last year, with the OPPO Reno smartphone, which featured industry’s first Shark Fin designed pop-up selfie camera. The Reno 2 series had also been announced by the company later that year and now comes the successor — the OPPO Reno 3 Pro smartphone. The company held a launch event in Delhi, wherein it had made several other announcements apart from the new Reno device. It also had launched two new wireless earbuds – OPPO Enco Free and OPPO Enco W31. Also, the company had launched its new payment gateway named — OPPO Kash in India.

Well, there are no motorized selfie cameras here, instead, the company brings six cameras set up, which includes dual punch-hole cameras, and MediaTek’s recently announced processor and exciting new colours with the Reno 3 Pro smartphone.

Display and Design

OPPO Reno 3 features a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED Full HD display, that comes with a dual punch-hole on the top, for the selfie cameras, which happens to be the first from OPPO in its Reno series and no more shark fins, as mentioned. However, it still has a screen-to-body-ratio if 91.5% and comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display will be offering a brightness of 1200nits along with Display Certicfiaction TÜV Rheinland, which claims to protect your eyes, especially in the low light. The Reno 3 Pro is offered in three colours, which are said to be inspired from natural lights that include — Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White colour variants.

Hardware and Performance

The OPPO Reno 3 is powered by MediaTek’s recently announced Helio P95 chipset. And, this phone also happens to be world’s first smartphone to feature this newly announced processor. This new chipset is a 64-bit octa-core processor that will supposedly be having an increase of 10% improvements when it comes to GPU performance, compared to its predecessor P90 and also features HyperEnigne Technology for several gaming enhancements as well. The Reno 3 Pro also features HyperBoost mode that tends to increased frame rates alongside touch optimisation during the gaming session.

Besides, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro smartphone comes with a single 8GB RAM variant accompanied by either 128 or 25GB of onboard storage.

Cameras

As aforementioned, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro features a total of six cameras – two in the front and quad cameras on the rear. Let’s get into front cameras first, as the device, for the first time, comes with a 44MP selfie shooter paired with a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The 44MP selfie camera is said to be an ultra-clear primary camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Putting out the rear camera specifications first, the quad rear cameras are offered with a 64MP ultra-clear main camera with f/1.8 aperture, followed by a 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119.9-degree field of video. And lastly, there’s a 2MP telephoto lens. These rear cameras offer a 5x Hybrid zoom followed by 20x digital zoom.

The primary cameras claim to offer an ultra-clear 108MP image with pixel binning, which the company calls it optical flow sub-pixel registration and the captured image is said to be a high-resolution image but, with low pixels. The captured image is also claimed to be in rich in detail, which the time will tell. Also, the rear cameras also offer an ultra-dark mode that will be switched on automatically when the illumination light is lower than 1 lux.

The rear cameras additionally come with different modes that include ultra night selfie mode, which claims to capture different exposure parameters in addition to HDR and also has AI-based Noise Reduction as well. It also has ultra steady video 2.0 mode, as the name suggests, it features Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Further, other modes include Ultra-Steady Video Pro, Video Bokeh, Video Zoom, AI beauty mode, to name a few.

Battery

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro packs in a decent 4025mAh battery that further supports OPPO’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. This latest VOOC Flash Charge is claimed to achieve 50% charge in 26 minutes and the Reno 3 Pro can fully be charged in less than an hour, 56 minutes, to be precise.

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro has an under-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Moreover, the Reno 3 Pro also has Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Also, the device supports 1080p video streaming on platforms like Netflix and it also has a visual optimisation technology called OSIE (OPPO Screen Image Engine). In terms of software, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro ships with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. Lastly, the connectivity options include, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, No NFC, a 3.5mm headset jack, built-in GPS (A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, GALILEO, no NavIC) and USB Type-C for charging and data transfers.

Pricing

As for the pricing, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro smartphone will be available in above-mentioned colour variants and the pricing of 8GB+128GB OPPO Reno 3 Pro is offered at Rs 29,990. And, the larger 8GB+25GB variant is priced at Rs 32,990. The first sale of the OPPO Reno 3 Pro 8GB/128GB variant will go live on March 6th.