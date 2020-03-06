Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G vs Find X2 5G — How do these Flagships differ?

Oppo has unveiled its latest successor of the OPPO Find X smartphone, the refresh to it has been long due ever since its launch in 2018. However, Oppo took two years and had now come up with its next iteration in not one but two smartphones, making it a new Find X2 series. Oppo had unveiled the Oppo Find X2 and the much anticipated Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone.

To put it out first Oppo hadn’t gone to motorized cameras here as the predecessor instead, chose to bring bigger displays along with the latest trends, yes, you guessed it right — the punch-hole displays. Nonetheless, Oppo has carry forwarded the native Find X design aesthetic like the full screen almost bezel-less display, but with several enhancements under the hood.

As mentioned, Oppo had launched two Find X phones — the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. While both the devices appear precisely identical they differ in some regions. So, let’s find out. Since there aren’t that many differences between both the devices, let start with what are things that are common between them. Let’s dig in.

Design & Display

The OPPO Find X2 series phones look like identical twins sharing same design aesthetic and those new displays as well. Both the phones come with a large 6.7-inches OLED QHD+ display that has some smooth curved edges flowing back on the sides making it look bezel-less. This OLED QHD+ display now has refresh rates of up to 120Hz and the larger display achieves a screen to body ratio of 93.1%. In addition to the 120Hz display, the OPPO Find X2 phones feature 240Hz touch sampling rates as well. These curved displays are further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

As suggested, the smoother curved screens have further flowed back to a tactile textured back that claims to give users a better grip. Unlike, the predecessor, the OPPO Find X2 series phone features rear cameras on the top left on the back, which is claimed to be protected by Black Ceramic material, which is further stated to be laser-engraved as well. In terms of colour variants, these premium looking Find X2 comes in Black Ceramic and Ocean Blue and the big brother Find X2 Pro is featured Black Ceramic and a stunning new Orange (Vegan Leather) colour variant, which in a way reminds us of the Google Pixel 4 ‘Just Orange’ colour variant.

Besides, both the Find X2 smartphones come with OPPO’s O1 Ultra Vision Engine that is claimed to support motion clear video, like upscaling 30fps videos up to 60 or 120fps, and HDR video enhancement features, like standard videos getting HDR makeover too, according to OPPO. Also, the phones support HDR10+ content.

Hardware & Performance

Just like the 5G flagships phones out there, which released this year, the OPPO Find X2 phones are also 5G supported — thanks to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor, which also comes with the company’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The powerful chipset delivers clock speeds of up to 2.84GHz alongside Adreno 650 GPU as well. In terms of memory, the flagship Find X2 Pro is offered in 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM accompanied by half a Terabyte i.e up to 512GB of internal UFS 3.0 storage. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 is also offered in the same RAM capacity but differ in storage as this phone comes with 256GB ROM.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro and the Find X2 also vary in the battery department but not in the charging technology. While the former has a 4260mAh battery capacity, the latter comes with a little lower 4200mAh battery. However, both the X2’s support OPPO’s new 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology, that claims to fully charge both the phones in 38-minutes, individually.

Both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro 5G capable smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, which the company calls it Hidden Fingerprint Unlock that is claimed to be having a 10% large scanning area.

Cameras

While both the Find X2 smartphones — the Find X2 Pro and the Find X2 share similar specs they surely differ in cameras, but with a lighter margin. Starting with the names, the Find X2 smartphone comes with Versatile Camera System and the Find X2 Pro comes with Ultra Vision Camera System. Nonetheless, both the phones features triple rear cameras, but they oppose in technical specifications.

The Find X2 Pro comes with a new 48MP Sony-made IMX689 sensor, which is a larger 1/1.4-inch sensor with an aperture of f/1.7. It is further accompanied by another 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, which acts as an ultra-wide-angle camera, in addition, there’s a 13MP Periscopic Telephoto camera with f/3.0 aperture, which offers up to 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. Both the primary and telephoto sensors also offer Oppo’s Ultra Night Mode 3.0.

On the other hand, the Find X2 also features 48MP primary camera, but not the new IMX689 sensor, instead, its Sony’s IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The Find X2 further comes with a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and it is further accompanied by a 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture that supports up to 20x digital zoom.

As far as the video recording is concerned, despite the different sensors, both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro smartphones support Video recording of up to 4k @60fps/30fps. Both also support OIS + EIS, but the Pro variant has dual OIS support.

However, on the front, the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro, feature a 32MP selfie shooter in the punch hole cut-out on the top left of the display. The front camera comes with an aperture of f/2.4 aperture and features modes such as AI Beautification and supports super night mode algorithms.

Well, enough of the cameras, on the software front, the Find X2 and the X2 Pro ship with Android 10-based, the new ColorOS 7.1 out of the box. Connectivity options include — Dual Band 5G, Wi-Fi 6, supports Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C for charging and data transfers, support for OTG and NFC as well.

These are few of the prominent differences between the new flagship Find X series from OPPO. The other minor differences are still there as aforementioned in the colour options and also the Find X2 Pro comes with IP68 water resistance, while the Find X2 doesn’t. The Find X2 and the X2 Pro also support TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification and additionally feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Pricing

These newly good looking OPPO flagships — the OPPO Find X2 Pro and the Find X2 assuredly vary in pricing as they are priced at €1,199 (Rs 1,00,400 approx.) for the Find X2 Pro and the non-Pro variant, which is the Find X2 comes at €999 (Rs 84,000 approx.). The Indian availability or the launch of them in the country is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Oppo India has also launched its latest Oppo Reno series smartphones this week — the OPPO Reno 3 Pro smartphone featuring world’s first 44MP Dual Selfie Cameras and Quad cameras starting at Rs 29,990.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.