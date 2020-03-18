Samsung Galaxy M21 Launched With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras & 6000mAh Battery

Samsung has been on a spree on launching its new smartphones be it the premium Galaxy S series, Z series, A series and also the budget-constrained Galaxy M series. Not long ago, the Korean tech giant had launched Galaxy M31 in India, now comes the new entrant to its M series — the Galaxy M21. While the earlier launch was scheduled on two days ago, 16th March to be precise, and seeing recurring delays in the launch, the Galaxy M21 has arrived in the country.

To begin with, Samsung had already been teasing this new Galaxy M21 on its website besides the e-commerce giant Amazon India for a week now. These teasers have already revealed the design, display and some of the technical specifications such as cameras, battery and more. However, since its now made official, let us look into what the new Galaxy M series smartphone has got us to offer.

The Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inches sAMOLED FHD+ display, which is Samsung’s Infinity-U display. It achieves a screen to body ratio of 91% and the display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display further also Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming and the device also comes with Dolby Atmos support,

Under the hood, the Galaxy M31 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 SoC, which is an octa-core processor built on 10nm process that delivers clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. It is further accompanied by Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for gaming. In terms of storage, the Galaxy M31 comes in either 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 64/128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

In terms of optics, the new Galaxy M21 comes with triple rear cameras featuring a 48MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera which offers a 123-degree field of view and a 5MP depth-sensing camera accompanied by a LED flash. Upfront, the Infinity-U notch holds in a 20MP selfie shooter. These cameras also support new modes including — 48MP Shot mode, Live focus, Night Mode, a Pro Mode alongside the conventional ultra-wide-angle mode.

The Galaxy M series smartphones from Samsung are known to include monstrous batteries and the new Galaxy M21 is no different. The M21 features a massive 6000mAh battery capacity, which makes the second Galaxy M series smartphone to feature the big battery after the Galaxy M31 smartphone. This 6000mAh battery further supports the company’s 15W fast charging with the adapter included in the box.

For authentication, the Galaxy M21 has got a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, it also features Fast Face Unlock as well. The Galaxy M21 ships with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy M21 launched in India comes at Rs 12,999 for the base variant, which is 4GB+64GB. The pricing details of the larger variant is yet to be known. The Galaxy M21 will be available in Midnight Blue and Raven Black colour variants starting from 23rd March, according to Amazon India’s Galaxy M21 product page.

