Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models Launched with New Magic Keyboard

And, the new iPads are here, yes, the revamped and slightly redesigned iPad Pro models from Apple are now announced. Apple has launched its new iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, which look identical to the predecessors but vary under the hood alongside the new rear cameras on the back as well.

With a press release, Apple has quietly launched these new iPad Pro models along with new Macbook Air and a new Magic Keyboard for these iPad models as well. The new iPad Pro models come with the same 11-inches and 12.9-inches displays, which the Cupertino tech giant calls it Liquid Retina displays. These displays utilise Apple’s ProMotion technology, which makes the displays achieve a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, these displays support true tone and also come with anti-reflective technology.

Under the hood, both the iPad Pro models are powered by Apple’s powerful A12Z Bionic chipset, which is an eight-core CPU and GPU powered chipset, which combined with Neural Engine that is said to increase performance capabilities when compared to the previous models.

In terms of optics, these new iPad Pro models bring in the latest rear camera modules that featured in the iPhone 11 and the Pro series. But, instead of three rear cameras on the back, the iPad Pro models are stuck with two cameras comprising of a 12MP wide camera that also supports 4K video recording accompanied by a 10MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

When it comes to the third lens, well, not technically a third lens but its a new LiDAR scanner made by Apple. This new scanner claims to measure the distances of the objects in the frame for up to 5 meters, which further captures depth points of the object for additional measuring with the help of iPadOS. These measured depth points are further combined with the data collected from the rear cameras, which supposedly make the scene captured more comprehending. This new LiDAR scanner is further said to be utilised in iPad’s AR capabilities with Apple’s ARKit support.

These iPad Pro models also feature five studio-quality microphones that are claimed to capture finest details when it comes to audio recording and the orientation adjustable speakers are also said to be delivering an immersive audio experience as well.

The Magic Keyboard

Apple has now introduced the much-anticipated keyboard for the latest iPad Pro models. This new Magic Keyboard comes with a trackpad, which is the first keyboard made by Apple specifically for iPads, the iPad Pro models. precisely. Also, these keyboards are said to be supporting last year’s iPad Pro models as well, provided they run on the latest iPadOS 13.4

That said, the new Magic Keyboard comes with floating design and the keys are backlit as well. Since this the first trackpad keyboard for iPad model, the iPadOS 13.4 also brings in trackpad support for iPad models including the 11-inch model and the 13-inch model. The trackpad support in the iPadOS includes cursor support in the iPad’s interface, which appears to be in a circular shape that is further said to be highlighting the elements on the UI on the iPad screen. This further helps in navigating around the iPadOS UI including text fields and also the apps on the Homescreen.

Furthermore, this new Magic Keyboard when attached to either of the iPad models, makes users able to view the iPad with a 130-degree viewing angle. This Magic Keyboard can be charged directly from iPad Pro models via USB Type-C.

All in all, these new iPad Pro models are definitely a refresh for all the iPad Pro fanboys out there or iPad lovers in general. With the new Magic Keyboard Apple has made the new iPad Pro models more appealing for the typical Windows or Mac users out there as well.

As for the pricing, these new iPad Pro models surely come with a ‘Pro’ pricing. Firstly, these iPad Pro models will be available in Silver and Space Gray colour variants, however, Apple hadn’t yet confirmed the availability of them in India. These iPad Pro models will be featuring in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants as well.

The iPad Pro 11-inch models are priced at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 85,900 for the WiFi+Cellular model. On the other hand, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model starts at Rs 89,900 for the WiFi model and a whopping Rs 1,03,900 for the WiFi+Cellular model. The newly introduced Magic Keyboard is sold separately and is said to be available for sale in May. The pricing of it starts at Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro model and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model.

