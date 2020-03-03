Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro Launched with 90Hz Displays & Gaming-Centric Specifications

After much anticipation, the successor to the Black Shark 2 series, the Black Shark 3 series had been announced in China. While there were several leaks of the new gaming series in circulation on the web lately, including its specs and features, few of them teased by the company too, the Black Shark 3 and the ‘Pro’ variant of it — the Black Shark 3 Pro have been launched in China. Both the variants feature share identical specifications, only a few of them oppose, let’s dig into them.

Design & Display

In terms of design, Black Shark 3 and the Pro variant of it look identical but they differ in displays. Both the gaming smartphones doesn’t have any notch or punch holes, whatsoever, instead, feature a noticeable bezel on top and bottom. Further, the design of these new gaming smartphones includes a metal-glass sandwich design followed by an unusual rear camera module on the back, more about it in the camera section down below.

Moving on, the Black Shark 3 comes with a 6.7-inches Full HD+ display that also features a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Black Shark 3 Pro features a larger 7.1-inches QHD+ display, which also has 90Hz refresh rates. Unlike, Samsung, Black Shark 3 Pro offers 90Hz with QHD resolution by utilizing native MEMC 2.0 screen controller, which should be a plus for the Black Shark 3 series. Also, the touch sampling rates on both these devices are now increased up to 270Hz from their predecessors announced last year.

Performance & Hardware

The Black Shark 3 series is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with its Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which makes these new Black Shark phones 5G capable as well. These devices utilise faster memory and storage options — including the LPDDR5 RAMs along with UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of storage, the Black Shark 3 is equipped with either 8/12GB of RAM followed by 128/256GB variants, however, the 12GB RAM only has the 256GB variant and not the base 8GB RAM variant. Further, the Black Shark 3 Pro is only available in 8/12GB RAM accompanied with 256GB onboard storage.

Needless to say, since they are gaming smartphones, they come with exclusive gaming-centric features that include — liquid cooling systems, physical triggers for more immersive and enhanced gameplay and the touch latency is also said to be reduced to 28ms when compared to its predecessor.

When it comes to battery, the Black Shark 3 is powered by a decent 4720mAh battery and the larger Pro variant features a 5000mAh battery, regardless, both the variants support company’s 65W fast charging tech that claims to fully charge the battery in a mere 38-minutes, which is exciting. (Recently, Xiaomi and Vivo have introduced their latest Super Fast Wireless charging tech). Both the gaming smartphones also feature an 18W magnetic dock on the back right below the cameras.

Cameras

As for the cameras, Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro feature triple rear cameras on the back, comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, paired with 13MP super wide-angle lens and followed by a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, both the gaming phones have a standard 20MP selfie shooter.

In addition, both the phones, the Black Shark 3 and the Pro ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box. They feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, for authentication.

Pricing

Lastly, as for the pricing, the Black Shark 3 pricing starts at CNY 3499 (Rs 37,000 approx) for 8/128GB variant, CNY 3799 (Rs 40,000 approx.) for 12GB/128GB variant, and CNY 3999 (Rs 42,000 approx.) for the larger 12GB/256GB variant. On the other hand, the Black Shark 3 Pro pricing starts at CNY 4699 (Rs 50,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant and CNY 4999 (Rs 52,500 approx.) for the bigger 12GB+256GB variant.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.

Featured Images Source