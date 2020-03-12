Redmi Note 9 Series Launched in India with Snapdragon 720G SoC and Quad Rear cameras

Redmi has launched its much anticipated Redmi Note series in India. The company had taken an online-only streaming event to launch its new Redmi Note 9 series in the country including — the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones. Needless to say, the online-only event has been organised due to the ongoing concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID19) in the country. Evidently, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max happens to be the new addition to the Redmi Note 9 Series and also ditching the regular Redmi Note 9 variant. Nonetheless, the new Redmi Note 9 ‘Pro’ series phones are here, and let’s dig-in on what they have got to offer.

Firstly, let’s get into the ‘Pro Max’ variant, where most of you guys are usually interested in, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a massive 6.67-inches Full Screen FHD+ IPS display (2400 x 1080), which has a punch-hole cut out right in the middle and on top that features the selfie shooter. There’s new 3D glass curved design and on the back of the latest Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone, which the company calls it an Aura Balance Design. Since both the sides of the phone are glass, they are further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

If you haven’t noticed already, the back of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is clean except for the rear cameras housing, that is because Redmi had opted to the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, for the first time and ditching the regular rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with the company’s conventional Splash-proof P2i coating as well.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs in Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 720G chipset, in which, the ‘G’ indicates the processor as a gaming-centric SoC. For your information, it is an octa-core processor built on 8nm process technology that can deliver clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. For gaming, the chipset features Qualcomm’s Adreno 618GPU.

Accompanying the chipset, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with either 6 or 8GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) for 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage respectively. There’s an additional microSD expansion for the storage as well, which is up to 512GB.

Moving further, the company had been teasing that the new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as camera-performance oriented device ever since it’s launch date had been announced. So, for the optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers quad rear cameras in a square housing similar to what we have earlier seen in the Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones. These latest rear cameras comprise of a 64MP Samsung-made GW1 primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture. These cameras support RAW photography, and, Night mode, and then there’s new Pro colour mode as well.

Besides, there’s an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, which also offers super stabilization and 119-degree field of view. There’s a 5MP macro lens accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor as well. On the front, the punch-hole houses a 32MP AI selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by a bigger 5020mAh battery, which further supports Redmi’s 33W fast charging, also, the 33W fast charge adapter is included in the box.

On the connectivity front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS (AGPS, GLONASS) with NavIC included. For those unaware, NavIC is India’s own satellite navigation system developed by ISRO. Xiaomi had also claimed earlier, that upcoming Redmi phone feature this GPS and also happens to be the world’s first smartphone as well. The other connectivity ports include USB Type-C for charging and data transfers and, also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

And, on the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, not the Max variant also carries a similar design as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max variant, but it does differ in the internal specifications. The differentiative specs include in storage variants i.e the device is available in 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage. Also, in cameras, the rear cameras feature a 48MP Samsung-made ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture. It’s a 6P lens, which supports the company’s super stabilization, 4K video recording at 30fps and 960fps of slow-motion video as well. The selfie shooter also differs, meaning, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 16MP selfie shooter in the punch-hole, upfront. And, in terms of charging, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with the same battery as the Max variant (5020mAh), but only supports 18W charging, and the adapter to it is also included in the box.

The pricing of the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+64GB and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the top variant, which is 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999. Lastly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and, the larger 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. These Redmi Note 9 Pro series are available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour variants. As for the availability is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be sold starting from March 17th and the Redmi Note Pro Max will be on sale from March 25th. Both the devices can be bought from Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home and these devices are also said to be sold in the retail stores soon as well.