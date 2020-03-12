Nubia Red Magic 5G Launched: The First Gaming Phone to feature 144Hz Refresh Rate Display

As we entered the first week of March, there are dozens of phones that are launched already. While most of them for consumer-focused phones, here comes the new gaming-centric smartphone from none other than Nubia. The company’s newest entrant with 5G capabilities — the Red Magic 5G has now gone official and it happens to be a powerful smartphone with top-notch specs and also with the industry’s first highest refresh rate display on any smartphone that has released so far.

For those unaware, the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro 5G gaming smartphone had been launched recently, which featured a 90Hz refresh rate display.

To begin with, the Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone happens to be the first smartphone and that too a gaming smartphone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display. The Red Magic 5G features a 6.65-inches FHD+ AMOLED display that features the new 144Hz refresh rates coupled with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz as well. The display additionally comes with DC dimming support. In terms of design, the Red Magic 5G features a full-screen display with minimal bezels on the front, and the device also features dedicated capacitive triggers that have a 300Hz touch sampling rate, which helps gaming users to have more immersive gameplay. The aforementioned display is enclosed in an aluminium build on the back that has Nubia Red Magic thing going along with RGB lighting, which appears to be impressive.

So, what’s inside this new gaming smartphone from Nubia, which also happens to be the successor to the last year released Nubia Red Magic 3. Well, this powerful gaming smartphone features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC accompanied with Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which makes this Red Magic phone 5G capable. The storage options on the Red Magic include either 8GB or 16GB of RAM followed by 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage respectively.

Since its a gaming-centric smartphone, it comes with gaming-centric features that include hardware support such as active air cooling system, which is paired with a heat sink chamber. That is further claimed to be reducing heat dissipation and also can bring down CPU temperatures up to 18-degrees.

As for the optics, the Nubia Red Magic houses triple rear cameras comprising of a 64MP Sony-made IMX686 sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, in addition to a 2MP macro lens as well. On the front, the Nubia Red Magic 5G carries an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G draws its power from a 4500mAh battery under the hood, which further supports the company’s 55W Air-cooled Turbine Fast Charge tech, and with the help of cooling technology aforementioned, the device is claimed to be less warm than the usual while charging

In terms of connectivity, along with the 5G capabilities, the Red Magic 5G also supports Wi-Fi 6, features a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C for charging and data transfers as well. Lastly, the Red Magic 5G ships with Android 10-based Red Magic OS out-of-the-box.

As for the pricing, the Nubia Red Magic 5G is launched in China, and the pricing starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 40,320 approx) for the 8GB+128GB variant, CNY 4,099 (Rs 44,000 approx) for the 12GB+128GB variant and there are two other higher storage variants which include 12GB+25GB and the 16GB+256GB variant priced at CNY 4,399 (Rs 46,700 approx) and CNY 4,999 (Rs 53,100 approx) respectively. THere’s more, meaning, the Red Magic 5G is also offered in a transparent edition, which is also available in two variants. The 12GB+256GB variant comes at CNY 4,599 (Rs 48,800 approx) and the larger 16GB+256GB comes at CNY 5,199 (Rs 55,200 approx).

These phones will be available from March 19th in China. The India launch of the Nubia Red Magic 5G is yet to be known. Also, the Red Magic 5G will be available in three colour variants including — Mars Red, Cyber Neon and Black.

