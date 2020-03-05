Realme 6 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 720G SoC & 64MP AI Quad Cameras

Realme 6 series has gone official with an online streaming event from the company. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic in the country, the company had cancelled the gathering official launch event and had decided to unveil them digitally. Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has now become the new brand ambassador for the company, which is a significant move from the company to reach out to the masses, especially in the offline markets. Realme has introduced two new smartphones under its Realme 6 series, which comprise of the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro smartphone. These are supposedly the mighty successors to their predecessor Realme 5 series. And, this article is about the larger Realme 6 Pro variant, while you can check out bout the Realme 6 smartphone here.

Design and Display

The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inches 90Hz refresh rate display, which has a dual punch hole to carry the selfie shooters. The display comes with FHD+ resolution that also achieves a screen to body ratio of 90.6%. In addition to the 90Hz display, the Realme 6 Pro also features 120Hz touch sampling rate as well. This display future comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection.

This display is enclosed in a mixture of plastic and polycarbonate frame that is further enclosed in a 3D glass frame on the back, which features the company’s UV Gradient offset printing technology that achieves a lighting pattern on the rear of the device.

This 195g weighed Realme 6 Pro is offered in two colour variants including the Loghitnig Blue and Lighting Blue Orange.

Performance and Hardware

The Realme 6 Pro claims to be featuring the world’s first smartphone that features Qualcomm’s latest SNapdragon 720G processor, which is built on an 8nm process. It features Kryo 465 CPU that further delivers clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. This SD 720G SoC also comes with Adreno 618GOU that is said to be having 75% improvements in terms of GPU.

To accompany the processor, the Realme 6 Pro is offered in either 6 or 8GB RAM and 64/12GB onboard storage. It further has expandable storage options of up to 256GB.

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by decent 4300mAh battery that further supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

Cameras

The Realme 6 Pro smartphone also features AI Quad Cameras on the rear, of which the 64MP Samsung-made GW1 sensor acts as the primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. Followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has an aperture of f/2.3, this sensor also offers a 119-degree field of video. These cameras are further accompanied by a 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture and a 2MP macro lens also with f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focus.

These rear cameras here on the Realme 6 Pro support the latest NightScape 3.0 that comes with multiple modes including the — Tripod modes and the ultra-nightscape mode. The 12MP telephoto lens is said to be offering up to 20x hybrid zoom. These cameras feature UIS and support up to 4K video recording at 30 fps.

On the front, as mentioned, the dual in-display punch hole selfie cameras feature a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie shooter with an aperture of f/2.0. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens as well. And these cameras also offer additional functions such as portrait, AI beauty, HDR and more. It further supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

On the software front, the Realme 6 Pro ships with Realme UI out-of-the-box, which is based on Google’s Android 10. The connectivity options include India’s own NavIC GPS system, alongside the dual-frequency GPS, which includes — GPS / NavIC / Glonass / Beidou/Galileo/QZSS. In addition, the Realme 6 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.1 support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and LTE. As for the audio support, the Realme 6 Pro has a superlinear speaker, Dolby Atmos & Hi-Res Audio support as well. Like the Realme 6, the Pro variant also doesn’t have any IP rating but comes with three water-proof layers to offer water resistance.

Pricing

As for pricing, the Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 6+128GB variant and the larger 8GB+128GB variant comes at Rs 18,999.

This article was updated later, added few more features of the Realme 6 Pro including — Camera, Software, Connectivity, Audio and water-resistance features.

