Realme 6 Gets Official with 90Hz LCD Display & MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Realme 6 is here, the company’s new successor smartphone to the Realme 5 has launched in India. Realme has introduced its new Realme 6 series in the country by announcing the brands’ new ambassador — Bollywood Superstar Salaman Khan, earlier. The new Realme 6 series smartphones bring new design aesthetics, new cameras, new displays, newly upgraded specs and more. To put things first, Realme has launched Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro smartphones, and in this article, we provide you with the details of the smaller Realme 6 smartphone.

Design & Display

Firstly, the Realme 6 features a new punch-hole display, which is the first from the company in this price segment, that beholds the front camera. Realme has even added lighting up effect across the punch hole of the camera to make it more appealing. This display is measured 6.5-inches diagonally, which is an LCD display with FHD+ that features an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also achieves a screen-to-body-ratio of 90.5% — thanks to the punch hole on the top. The prominent feature of this new display on the Realme 6 is that it supports 90Hz refresh rates, which also happens to be the first in this price segment. It further has a touch sampling ratio of 120Hz as well.

In terms of build, there’s a mixture of polycarbonate and aluminium textured frame sandwiched between the aforementioned display and polycarbonate back, which looks like glass at the first glance that also houses the rear cameras. Also, the display in the front is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The latest Realme 6 smartphone is offered in two colour variants that include — Comet Blue and Comet White.

Hardware & Performance

Under the hood, the Realme 6 packs in the latest MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which is built on a 12nm process that delivers clock speeds of up to 2.05GHz. It also features Mali-G76GPU for gaming. The Realme 6 is equipped with either 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM coupled with 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. There’s external storage expansion of up to 256GB as well.

As for the battery, the Realme 6 is powered by a decent 4300mAh battery, which further supports the company’s 30W Flash Charge technology. The 30W charging claims to charge the battery of up to 70% in 30 minutes and to full charge, it takes 60 minutes, according to Realme.

Other hardware features include — the new fingerprint sensor, which is side-mounted, also happens to be the first phone from Realme to feature this side-mounted sensor. It simultaneously acts as a power button as well.

Cameras

The Realme 6 smartphone features AI Quad Cameras on the rear, of which the 64MP Samsung-made GW1 sensor acts as the primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. Followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has an aperture of f/2.3. These cameras are further accompanied by a 2MP B&W Portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro lens also with f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focus.

These rear cameras also feature additional modes, and to name a few, we have ultra 64MP mode, super nightscape mode, ultra macro mode, AI Scene recognition and more. These cameras feature UIS and support up to 4K video recording at 30fps.

On the front, as mentioned, the in-display punch hole selfie camera features a 16MP selfie shooter with an aperture of f/2.0 and offers additional functions such as portrait, AI beauty, HDR and more. It further supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The connectivity options on the Realme 6 include LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 support, USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. On the software front, the Realme 6 ships with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The phone doesn’t offer any IP Rating, but it is said to be tightly waterproofed on all its ports that should save the phone from splashes.

Pricing

That’s about it with the latest Realme 6 smartphone. As for the pricing, the Realme 6 launched in India comes at Rs 12,999 (4+64GB) variant, Rs 14999 for (6+128) variant and Rs 15,999 for the larger (8+128GB) variant.

