Samsung Galaxy M11 Launched With 5000mAh Battery

Samsung launched its latest Galaxy M11 smartphone. The latest entrant in the popularly known Galaxy M series is now available in the UAE market. Samsung had earlier announced all the successor smartphones in its M series including — the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M31. Despite launching the phone in the UAE market, the pricing and availability in other regions is yet to be known.

To start with, the Galaxy M11 is the successor to the last year released Galaxy M10 smartphone. The device was considered as the budget smartphone that fell under Rs 10,000 price point in India. Comparably the Galaxy M11 will supposedly fall in the same segment when made available in the country.

With the Galaxy M11, Samsung has managed to bring in the punch-hole display. It sports a 6.4-inches HD+ Infinity-O LCD display, which makes the screen almost bezel-less. On the back, the Galaxy M11 features a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Besides, the company also offers Facial recognition authentication as well.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M11 is powered by an unknown chipset maker’s 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The M11 is offered in two storage variants — 3GB RAM/32GB and 4GB RAM/64GB onboard storage. There’s up to 512GB microSD expansion too.

The Galaxy M11 features triple rear cameras. While the 13MP with f/1.8 aperture acts as the primary sensor, it is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth-sensing camera as well. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. Upfront, the punch hole beholds an 8MP selfie shooter.

Monstrous Battery

The battery on the Galaxy M11 is massive considering the expected price of the device. The M11 packs in a 5000mAh battery, which has become quite common when it comes to the Galaxy M series. This is considering the recent M21 and M31 launches, which also featured monstrous 6000mAh batteries. The 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy M11 further supports the company’s 15W fast charging capabilities.

Lastly, the connectivity options include USB Type-C for charging and data transfers, Wi-FI, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Dual SIM.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates and you can follow us here on Twitter and Instagram.