Oppo A92s 5G First To Come With New MediaTek’s Dimensity SoC

Oppo A92s is the new smartphone to be offered in 5G. The company reportedly has begun the pre-orders of this smartphone now. Oppo has been one of the prominent OEMs pushing 5G on its smartphones. Oppo Find X2 Series and Reno series have already been the latest 5G smartphones from the company. And, now Oppo is gearing up to announce its next 5G smartphone, which is not a premium device, but a mid-range smartphone.

This should sound familiar because another Korean tech giant, Samsung has freshly launched its mid-range 5G smartphones — the Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy A71 5G.

In recent weeks, reports and TENAA certifications were suggesting what to expect from the upcoming Oppo A92s 5G smartphone. According to Playfuldroid, the Oppo A92s smartphone is expected to come with a 6.57-inches 120Hz refresh rate display, which makes it the first smartphone to feature the higher refresh rate screen in this segment.

MediaTek Dimensity 800 Series 5G Chipset

There are other interesting things, which are expected from this new mid-range smartphone from Oppo. The A92s is also said to be the first phone to feature MediaTek’s new Dimensity 800 SoC, which is the new 5G series chipset announced by the OEM maker, this January. This series is designed to support global sub-6Hz 5G networks, which makes the A92s 5G capable in Asian, American and European markets.

Oppo A92s To Come With A Total of Six Cameras

As for the cameras on the new 5G mid-range smartphone, the Oppo A92s will be featuring quad rear cameras, of which the primary sensor would be a 48MP camera. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, followed by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, suggests the report. These cameras are enclosed in a square module on the back, which is similar to what we have witnessed on the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone.

Further, the Oppo A92s will be featuring dual cameras on the front, comprising two 16MP selfie shooters, the TENAA certification suggests. It also suggests that the device will be offered in three storage variants including — 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The device is expected to be juiced by a decent 4000mAh battery.

On the software front, it is also expected to ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. And, lastly, as you can see through the images provided, the Oppo A92s will be offered in Black, White and Pink color variants.

Via 1 | 2

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates and you can follow us here on Twitter and Instagram.