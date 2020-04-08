Here’s The Sneak Peek Of OnePlus 8’s 30W Wireless Charger

OnePlus 8 Series will be official on April 14th. Not two, but three new OnePlus 8 series smartphones will be made available on that day. Along with these new smartphones, there will be a new technology, unveiled by the company for the very first time. Yes, OnePlus is finally set to bring the new wireless charging technology named — the OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless. As the name suggests, it is still Warp Charge, but wireless, and also promises to deliver a 50% charge in only 30 minutes. And, here’s the sneak peek of it, according to Android Authority.

OnePlus has just made official on its forum suggesting that it would be bringing the much anticipated wireless charging tech to its next flagship smartphones.

However, the prominent tipster has revealed us a sneak peek on how it actually looks. He has also showcased the OnePlus 8 smartphone with a new screen protector on the top alongside a transparent case swapped on the back of the device as well. The interesting part revealed by the tipster obviously is the new wireless charging dock with the alleged OnePlus 8 device placed on it.

Despite making the wireless charging technology and the dock for the first time, OnePlus appears to have managed to nail it, according to the images revealed by the tipster. The alleged OnePlus’ new charging dock features an LED light on the front, indicating the device is on the charge. However, on the rear of the dock, as you can see on the images provided, there appears a speaker grille-like structure, which is not a speaker indeed, more of it underneath.

If the rumors are believed to be true, the new wireless charging technology could be seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro variant and not on the regular OnePlus 8. As of now, it’s still speculation and there’s no word from the company yet, even in the recent forum explaining the new wireless charging tech.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless

The new wireless charging technology has been finally achieved by the company after several requests from its users and most importantly its aficionados, who already love the current wired Warp Charge technology. OnePlus also states that it is proud of the new wireless charging technology and the innovation that has gone behind by its engineers.

Any fast wireless charging makes the device warmer during the charge. And, especially if it provides 30W output, and the new flagship OnePlus series is no exception. But, to resolve this, OnePlus had chosen to utilize a fan on the back of the wireless charger, as aforementioned, which releases the heat.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has recently confirmed this to The Verge. He has also confirmed that the fan could also make a significant 30db noise while charging on the new wireless charging dock. If you feel that it’s loud, the company is also providing a night mode option on the phone, which disables the fan on the wireless charger and allows the phone to charge at standard speeds instead of giving 30W output.

OnePlus has also confirmed that a lot has undergone into making this new 30W wireless Warp Charge technology. The company has utilized an isolated charge pump on this new charger, which claims to achieve a charge efficiency of 97% that further claims to reduce heat produced. The so-called isolated charge pump also tends to handle irregular currents and voltages and ensures the device to have a stable wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 Series phones are also said to utilize a customized chip along with the new wireless charging technology to achieve a more efficient and safer charge outputs making the device maintain its stability during the charge period.

Apart from the new faster 30W Wireless Charging capabilities, the OnePlus 8 phones are also said to be supporting industry-standard Qi wireless charging as well. Alongside the conventional 5W Qi charge technology, the devices also support current Qi wireless charging devices that deliver 10W EPP standard fast charging tech.

What to Expect on OnePlus 8 Series?

On the forthcoming flasghip devices, the OnePlus 8 30W Wireless Warp Charge is now confirmed amongst the other ones, which include new 120Hz displays, 5G support with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoCs. And, earlier reports also confirmed that we could also see some kind of IP rating on these new OnePlus 8 Series as well.

For those unaware, OnePlus will reportedly announce the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the new OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z smartphone. The OnePlus Z could be a trimmed down version of the flagships on the likes of earlier released OnePlus X smartphone, which is expected to be aggressively priced.

Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Series is set to be launched in less than a week. And, the event is organized globally and needless to say it is still an online-only event — unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (by the way, we have started a new real-time tracking website of the pandemic, which you can check here).

