Is OnePlus 8 Lite/OnePlus Z Meant For The Indian Market?

OnePlus launched its much-anticipated flagship smartphones this week. The OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 were announced globally via online-only streaming event. While these flagships’ launch was imminent, there were reports suggesting that there would also be a trimmed down version of the flagships — named OnePlus 8 Lite/ OnePlus Z.

Hence, to satisfy all its enthusiasts, in India, the company could launch a OnePlus device for everyone, which includes OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and the new OnePlus 8 Lite/OnePlus Z smartphone.

However, it didn’t happen. OnePlus has decided to showcase only its flagship series. What this means is that the company either had put an end to all the rumors and speculations of the OnePlus Z device or likely postponed the launch for a suitable time. The reason could probably be our very own Indian market.

Is the OnePlus 8 Lite or the OnePlus Z Meant For The Indian Market?

If you haven’t noticed already, OnePlus had decided to unveil the OnePlus 8 Series on April 14th, globally, which coincidentally happens to be the last day of the lockdown imposed by the Government of India — unfortunately due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is feasible that OnePlus could have assumed that the lockdown in India would be lifted off and the company could have launched the OnePlus 8 Series in India as well. Meaning, along with the reportedly cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite/OnePlus Z. Though the company had launched the devices already, the Indian pricing is yet to be known.

Given the popularity of the OnePlus in India, the company might have planned to launch the OnePlus Z smartphone, a mid-range device as an India Exclusive or as a device targeted for the Indian markets first. However, the lockdown in the country has now extended to May 3rd. And, logistical services like Amazon and Flipkart are said to be exempted from April 20th. If you’re unaware, OnePlus devices conventionally are sold as Amazon Exclusive in India.

The OnePlus 8 Lite Renders

This could make OnePlus announce the OnePlus 8 Lite / OnePlus Z alongside the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 simultaneously. To some extent, this is also backed by a well-known tipster, who initially showcased the OnePlus 8 Lite renders.

In his recent Twitter post, citing his sources, he has suggested that OnePlus couldn’t announce the Lite version due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. And, had mentioned that the company had postponed the launch for the upcoming summer.

As this article headline suggests, the OnePlus 8 Lite/ OnePlus Z could be meant for Indian markets, considering the flagships’ pricing as well. OnePlus 8 starts at $699 (Rs 54,000 approx.) and the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 (Rs 69,000 approx.). It is expected the prices would be considerably lower in the Indian markets. And, what is much evident here is that OnePlus had entered the premium segment with the new flagships.

As aforementioned, OnePlus is popular in India, for its flagship offerings but not for this premium pricing. The company had always made sure that their devices in India were always made agreeably affordable. But this time, given the top-of-the-line specs offered on the flagship, OnePlus 8 Pro, in particular, it is certainly impossible to make it available at reasonably affordable pricing.

What To Expect From OnePlus 8 Lite / OnePlus Z?

Meanwhile, the earlier leaked renders and the recent reports suggest what to expect with the OnePlus Z device. OnePlus Z is reportedly a revamp to the OnePlus X smartphone launched after OnePlus 2 (back in 2015), hence the name. The renders reveal an array of triple rear cameras on the back and a punch-hole camera on the front. While the flagships featured the punch hole on the corner, the Lite version is believed to be carrying at the center.

And, lastly, the reports also suggest, the OnePlus 8 Lite/OnePlus Z would likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G to cut the cost, but would still feature a 90Hz refresh rate display.

