Samsung Galaxy A51 5G And Galaxy A71 5G Launched With New Exynos SoC

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy A series smartphones for the US market. These Galaxy A series smartphones will be available in the west starting from April 9th. There are a bunch of smartphones in the lot, which include — Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A51. While the Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, and Galaxy A51 have already seen a global launch, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G are the new prominent ones. That’s because, for the first time, Samsung has brought 5G capabilities to its mid-range segment on these smartphones.

And, first things first, the new 5G Galaxy A51 and 5G Galaxy A71 smartphones share the same design aesthetics, cameras, and storage variants as of its LTE variants, launched early this year.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 (LTE vs 5G)

The prominent change on the new Galaxy devices, however, is 5G. It is accomplished by the new Samsung-made Exynos 980 SoC on both the Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy A71 5G smartphones. The chipset is integrated with the new 5G modem, which makes the devices 5G capable.

There are certain differences when it comes to battery and as well as in storage departments.

Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

The Galaxy A51 and this new 5G variant of it comes with a 6.5-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-O display. In terms of storage, the LTE variant was offered in three RAM and two storage variants. However, the 5G Galaxy A51 comes in either 6/8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The microSD expansion has also increased up to 1TB. In terms of battery, there’s a slightly better 4500mAh battery whereas the LTE variant featured a 4000mAh battery. Nonetheless, it still comes with Samsung’s 15W super-fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A51 5G comes with quad rear cameras featuring a 48MP primary sensor. Further accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and, a 5MP macro sensor as well. Upfront, the device features a 32MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

The Galaxy A71 5G, on the other hand, also has similarities when compared with its LTE variant. It has the same 6.7-inches Super AMOLED Plus FHD+ Infinity-O display. There’s no variation when it comes to storage. Both LTE and 5G variants come with either 6/8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. Regardless, the microSD expansion is bumped up to 1TB, like the Galaxy A51 5G.

The cameras on the Galaxy A71 5G comprise of a 64MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is further paired with a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera, and two 5MP sensors featuring a macro and depth sensor. The Infinity-O display on the front beholds a 32MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

A 4500mAh battery powers the Galaxy A71 5G that further supports Samsung’s 25W fast charging.

Both the Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy A71 5G ship with an on-screen fingerprint sensor for authentication. The devices further ship with OneUI 2.0, which is based on Google’s latest Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Availability & Pricing

As suggested, Samsung A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G are first available in the US market, other regions availability is yet to be known. As for pricing, the Galaxy A71 5G is priced at $599 (Rs 45,600 approx.) and the Galaxy A51 5G comes at $499 (Rs 38,000 approx.). The Galaxy A51 5G will be featured in three color variants including — Prism Cube Black, White, and Pink. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A71 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Blue, and Silver color variants.

