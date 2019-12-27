Vivo S1 Pro with AMOLED Display & Quad Cameras to Launch Soon in India

A couple of weeks back, Vivo launched the mid-range smartphone called Vivo V17 in the India market. It came with an AMOLED display on the front and quad cameras on the rear. Today, the company teased a new smartphone called Vivo S1 Pro. As per the Amazon India listing, the Vivo S1 Pro is the same Vivo V17 which was launched last month in Russia. Compared to the Indian variant of Vivo V17, the upcoming Vivo S1 Pro is equipped with slightly less powerful specifications.

It sports a glossy body with gradient finish and we expect it to be plastic rather than glass. On the front, there is a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With the small waterdrop notch on the top, the display on this device offers 90% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 260 CPU and Adreno 610 GPU.

The quad camera setup on the rear features a 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. There is also a 32MP single camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FuntouchOS 9.2 out of the box. There is also a triple card slot for adding two nano SIMs and one MicroSD card. It supports face unlock and also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh non-removable battery and supports 9V/2A (18W) fast charging input.

While the Russian Vivo V17 supports NFC for mobile payments, we don’t expect the company to include it in the Indian Vivo S1 Pro smartphone. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio port and USB Type-C port. While the Vivo S1 Pro will be sold online via Amazon India, we need to wait for few more days to know its official pricing and exact availability details. Stay tuned!