Redmi Note 9 Coming on 12th March With Dual Punch-hole & Quad cameras, also Fast Charging: Teaser hints

After the latest Chinese teaser of Redmi K30 Pro 5G scheduled to release this month, Redmi India is now set to unveil its next Note series phone in India. The upcoming Redmi Note 9 will be launching on March 12th, which is quite near. The announcement of this new Redmi Note 9 had been made official on Twitter, by Xiaomi India’s MD and also Global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain.

Behold the answer to the most awaited question of 2020. Yes, the next #RedmiNote launches on March 12! 😎 Brace yourselves because #ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you’ve ever seen before! 👊 RT with #ILoveRedmiNote to share this EPIC moment.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/NDwPjW9Wwh — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 2, 2020

The first teaser glimpse hinting the launch has been done by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is also the brand ambassador for Redmi series in India.

Guess what’s common between @RanveerOfficial and all of us? Everyone wants to know, when is _ _ _ _ coming?! 🧐 Can’t blame y’all. Only @manukumarjain knows the answer. How about you RT with hashtag #ILoveRedmiNote. 9⃣9⃣9⃣ RTs, we’ll unlock the answer. Sabka time ayega! 😎 pic.twitter.com/KnAluzMKnq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 2, 2020

The teaser had been later shared my Manu alongside giving a glimpse or you can say, a sneak peek of upcoming Redmi Note 9 smartphone, which can be seen shining in Blue colour variant in the photo shared by Global VP of Xiaomi.

My main man @RanveerOfficial. Of course 9️⃣ ayega. And it’ll be here very soon. 😎 Legend says that it takes only 9️⃣ secs to spot the 9️⃣ in this photo! 😉 Mi Fans, are you fast enough? Screenshot it & tweet with #ILoveRedmiNote! 9 से 12 होने का time आ गया है! #Xiaomi #Redmi ❤️ https://t.co/i6IoQq82gO pic.twitter.com/qC9bIr8Hox — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 2, 2020

However, the official launch poster of Redmi Note 9 launch also shared my Manu Kumar Jain further reveals on what to expect from the upcoming Note series smartphone. The image hints a dual punch-hole display, which has already become a new norm in 2020 — thanks to Galaxy S20 series, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and also the upcoming Realme 6 series smartphones as well. In other way, if you look at it, the launch teaser image also indicates that the upcoming Redmi Note 9 could possibly feature quad cameras also embedded in a square box on the rear, similar to the latest Apple iPhone 11 series or the earlier released Huawei Mate series, Mate 20 Pro, for example.

Well, these are all still speculations based on the teaser image shared by the company. Redmi India also suggests that the primary focus on the upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company could be on the camera, according to the #ProCamerasMaxPerformacne spotted on the poster. The poster further indicates, especially from the ‘9’ logo, assumed in Redmi Note 9 – as the animated image hints us that the upcoming Note 9 device also has Redmi’s new fast charging support as well.

Also, it is still unclear whether Redmi India would be launching its Redmi Note 9 series on March 12th or just the Redmi Note 9 or Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone, for that matter. The confirmed specifications of the upcoming device are still not known, however, there’s a lot of anticipation suggesting it would feature the latest Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor or a 64MP primary lens.

There are rumours also indicating we could see the Redmi 9 series launch along with the Note series on 12th of this month. Another confirmation, which happened last week from Manu Kumar Jain is that the upcoming Redmi phone or could be all the Redmi phones launching this year would be equipped with ISRO’s India’s own satellite navigating system called NavIC – the upcoming Redmi Note 9 could the first one to have it.

In other news, Realme is set to launch its Realme 6 series this week and now, the Redmi Note 9 series will be coming next week.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.