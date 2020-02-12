Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra Smartphones Announced – Specs & Pricing

The most awaited S series from Samsung has been announced today at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in San Francisco. The flagship series of 2020 consists of three devices – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These devices come powered with the latest Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 SoC depending on the region. All these handsets have Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, these smartphones will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 / Exynos Modem 5123 modem for 5G connectivity. They will come out of the box with Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.o on top. They will be supporting the features like Bixby, Samsung Health and Samsung Pay also. Samsung has included an in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner on these phones to enhance the security levels.

* Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – $999.99 (approx Rs. 71,300)

* Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB – $1,199.99 (approx Rs. 85,600)

* Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB – $1,299.99 (approx Rs. 92,700)

* Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12GB +128GB – $1399.99 (approx Rs. 99,840)

* Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 16GB + 512GB – $1499.99 (approx Rs. 1,06,975)

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate as mentioned already. The handset is powered with a 4000 mAh battery on the back with 25W fast charging on wired and wireless. The device will be available in 8GB / 12GB RAM options with 128GB onboard storage that can be extended further up to a maximum of 1TB via microSD card slot.

The device will be coming with a 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash and 64MP Telephoto lens. There is also a 10MP camera on the front with the facial unlocking feature. It measures 151.7 mm x 69.1 mm x 7.9 mm and weighs 163 grams. It will come with an Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor and has Stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

This device comes with a bigger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a bigger 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy S20+ with 25W fast charging both on wired and wireless. There are the same 8GB / 12GB RAM options on this variant also with 128 GB / 256GB of onboard storage options that is expandable up to 1TB with microSD card.

For cameras, there is the same 64MP Telephoto lens along with a 12MP wide-angle camera and 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and there is a ToF camera also included on the Galaxy S20+. There is the same 10MP camera on the front as we have seen with the Galaxy S20. Because of its bigger display and size, it also measures 161.9 mm x 73.7 mm x 7.8 mm and weighs 186 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with the biggest display of the log with a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display providing the same 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be available on 12GB /16GB LPDDR5 RAM coupled with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU. It will be coming in 128GB as well as 512GB storage options with 1TB of extendable memory.

There is a 108MP main camera on the rear with LED flash and there are three other cameras, including a telephoto lens and a depth vision camera. On the front, there is a 40MP selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture size. To power, the phone Samsung has provided a big 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging both on wired and wireless. It measures 166.9 mm x 76.0 mm x 8.8 mm and weighs 220 grams.

All the three hands are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The Galaxy S20 will be coming in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Pink colors while the Galaxy S20+ will be coming in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black colors. The Ultra variant will be available in Cloud Grey and Cosmic Black colors.

The three variants will be going for pre-order starting February 21 and will go on sale starting March 6th. There is no information on availability in other markets as of now. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.