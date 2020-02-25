Redmi K30 Pro 5G teased; The company to utilise ISRO’s NavIC Satellite Navigation on its phones this year

Xiaomi’s sub-brand is all set to unveil its 5G smartphone next month. Yes, that’s what the teaser says, which further reveals that it is the new Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphone. According to the teaser, it appears to be the next true flagship smartphone from Xiaomi’s Redmi.

Well, going by the teaser image it is clearly evident that this is a flagship phone from Xiaomi that will be offering 5G services, this announcement comes after the recent launches of flagship phones from other Chinese competitors, for instance, Realme (Realme X50 Pro 5G) and iQOO (iQOO 3 5G). Further, it is also evident, the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro 5G could also featuring a notch-less full-screen display, which is certainly interesting as this would be the first Redmi smartphone without any notch or any punch-hole display for that matter. Also, this could mean there might be a pop-up mechanical camera that helps in achieving this notch-less display phone.

The teaser image of Redmi K30 Pro further showcases a speaker grille, above the full-screen display and the power button and volume rockers could also be seen on the placed on the right side of the phone’s frame. Unfortunately, there aren’t so many details that could be found on this new teaser image. We’ll have to wait few more days wherein more details could pop-up of this notch-less display 5G flagship phone from Xiaomi’s Redmi.

Besides, in another news, Xiaomi India’s MD and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi phone in India will be featuring ISRO’s NavIC – India’s own satellite navigation system natively. Manu has taken Twitter to announce this new feature that would be featuring on the upcoming Redmi phone, which could be the Redmi K30 Pro as it appears to be a timely coincidence.

Glorious new chapter for tech in #India! 🇮🇳 Proud to announce that upcoming #Redmi phone will be 1st in world to feature @isro‘s #NavIC – Nation’s own satellite navigation system! 🛰️ Great meeting Dr. K Sivan (Chairman #ISRO) & team to finalize this!#Xiaomi ❤️ #NavICinXiaomi pic.twitter.com/GcE1EEocmL — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 25, 2020

Nonetheless, this new ISRO’s NavIC feature was earlier utilised in the recently launched Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 chipsets as well. As Realme had also announced that there would be a Snapdragon 720G phone, it could be another Chinese company that utilises this new satellite navigation system on its phones. Nonetheless, Xiaomi India team had visited ISRO’s chairman, well, that’s what appears according to a tweet shared by Manu Kumar Jain that had made this latest announcement.

