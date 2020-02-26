Tencent Black Shark 3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far

Black Shark, when launched in 2018, had been one of the dedicated gaming smartphones in the industry, which was funded by Xiaomi. The gaming smartphone had been known for its performance featuring the latest powerful chipsets paired with cooling systems alongside add-on’s provided by the company that acts as consoles for more immersive gameplay. It’s been two years now and the company is all set to launch its third-iteration — the Black Shark 3, which is a follow up for its predecessor smartphone launched last year, the Black Shark 2 and, later the same year, the compnay had also launched Black Shark 2 Pro variant as well.

On its official micro-blogging Weibo handle, the company had started teasing the Black Shark 3, which is scheduled to launch on March 3rd i.e next week. The Tencent Black Shark 3 teasers have given away additional details of the gaming smartphone, which hints us on what to expect from the next flagship gaming smartphone. Recently, Qualcomm had announced the flagship smartphones, which will be featuring its latest 5G powered flagship chipset, which is the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. The list includes the Black Shark 3 along with other gaming smartphones, which are yet to be teased/announced like ROG Phone 3, for instance.

However, Black Shark had also confirmed that Black Shark 3 will be the first gaming smartphone to be announced with 5G capabilities along with the latest powerful Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. As mentioned, the company had further confirmed that the new gaming Black Shark 3 will be featuring a 90Hz refresh rate display along with a 270Hz touch sampling rate as well. This new gaming smartphone is also said to be the first smartphone to feature such higher sampling rates.

In addition, the Black Shark 3 is also confrimed to feature a decent battery capacity of 4720mAh battery that supports the company’s new 65W fast charge technology as well. Apart from the powerful chipset, Black Shark had also confirmed that its new gaming smartphone will also have high-speed storages that include the latest LPDDR5 RAM and also UFS 3.0 storage for faster read and write speeds.

As stated, the much anticipated Black Shark 3, the first gaming 5G smartphone is launching on March 3rd in China, however, the Indian launch and availability of the gaming smartphone are yet to be known.

