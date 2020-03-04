Moto G8 Power Lite Leaked Renders Reveals Triple Rear Camera Setup

Last month we have seen Motorola launching its Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones in the US and now it is getting ready to launch another device in the series. The upcoming smartphone is said to be called Moto G8 Power Lite which will be the sibling of the Moto G8 Power that was launched in Europe a few weeks back. According to the latest leaks on Twitter, Moto G8 Power Lite looks similar to the Moto G8 Power in terms of design.

This upcoming device will be sporting a triple-camera setup on the rear instead of the quad-camera setup which we have seen with the Moto G8 Power. Furthermore, it also has a hole-punch display on the phone and has a textured back panel on the Moto G8 Lite look similar to the G8 Power. Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the alleged renders on twitter and the device is expected to be launched soon.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite. pic.twitter.com/4WiKSWG4eX — Roland Quandt (still going to Not-MWC) (@rquandt) March 3, 2020

The Moto G Power was launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is extendable up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It came out of the box with Android 10 Operating system with Stock UI and should be getting further updates when available. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Max Vision display also.

The handset also comes with a 16MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP lens and has a big battery. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.