Realme 6/6 Pro to sport 64MP AI Quad cameras & Dual Punch-hole displays, launching on March 5th

Realme is all set to unveil its upcoming Realme 6 series smartphone on March 5th, which is exactly a week away. Yesterday, Realme mobiles CEO, Madhav Sheth has teased that there’s an upcoming Realme smartphone and he had also posted a photo of himself with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, which was apparently shot on Realme 6 smartphone, hinting us the launch is imminent and actor Salman Khan would be part of Realme, at least that was indicated on CEO’s Twitter post.

Nonetheless, Realme had now made it official that they are all set to release the new Realme 6 series smartphones including — the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro on March 5th. The company had further confirmed on Twitter that Bollywood Super Star Salman Khan would be the next ambassador for Realme from now on. This comes after another Chinese OEM iQOO recently announcing Indian Cricket Skipper Virat Kohli as their ambassador at the iQOO 3 5G smartphone launch.

Also, this is surprising, as the company chose to announce the actor/superstar Salman Khan as its ambassador with Realme 6 series rather than announcing it with the latest 5G flagship smartphone – the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Nonetheless, this new collaboration with the superstar is expected to create more hype with the upcoming Realme phones this year and starting with Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones.

As far as the upcoming Realme 6 series smartphones is concerned, the details are still scarce, however, CEO tweet’s had suggested that the Realme 6 would be featuring a 64MP AI-powered Quad Rear Pro camera setup – albeit it is still unclear on whether both the phones feature the respective quad cameras or we could surely expect from the Realme 6 Pro smartphone.

Besides, the new teaser from the company had revealed the Realme 6 series phones or at least one of them either Realme 6 or the Pro variant, most likely would be featuring dual punch-hole cameras on the front with full-screen display, which the company calls it ‘Pro’ display that could be on the likes of recently launched Poco X2 smartphone. Unfortunately, with the teased tweets, there isn’t any further information provided on these forthcoming Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones, apart from the launch date, which is scheduled for the 5th of next month.

Furthermore, Realme could possibly be launching its new fitness band, which has been already teased several times including in the recent Realme X50 Pro launch.

