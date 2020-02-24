Realme X50 Pro 5G Gets Official: Featuring Snapdragon 865, 64MP AI Cameras & More

Realme’s much-anticipated first 5G smartphone has ultimately debuted in India, which was earlier expected to be launched at MWC 2020, that unfortunately had cancelled, due to deadly Coronavirus epidemic. Nonetheless, Realme has decided to bring its 5G capable Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone to India and the anticipated phone has been launched running on the latest Qualcomm’s flagship processor. Realme has previously confirmed multiple specs of the device, over the last week, indicating us on what to expect more from the X50 Pro apart from the 5G capabilities.

Since the 5G-enabled smartphone is an unconventional thing especially for Indian markets right now, let’s get that thing out of the way. The company claims that the new Realme X50 Pro 5G happens to be the first 5G smartphone in India. This is true, albeit iQOO announcing that their iQOO 3 5G would be the first phone to launch in India with 5G capabilities – that is set to launch a day after the X50 Pro launch, which is tomorrow. However, about the 5G capabilities of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, the phone comes with full 5G capabilities, according to Realme, including support to NSA/SA and all the mainstream 5G bands as well. The X50 Pro is also claimed to be featuring 360-degree Surround Antenna, which is optimised to run 5G smoothly (though the country is not 5G ready yet) and additionally features Smart 5G that will be switching your X50 Pro smartphone from 4G to 5G depending on the respective signal quality.

Digging into the design and specifications of the latest 5G smartphone from Realme, the X50 Pro features a full metal body design with what appears to be a plastic back. But, the company has claimed that it utilises an AG Glass technology with a matte texture clubbed with low-saturated colours on the back. The device is also said to be customised with multiple coating technologies to provide a textured finish as well. The Realme X50 Pro 5G thus comes with Moss Green and Red Rust colour variants.

Upfront, the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inches Super AMOLED display that comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 180Hz sampling rate as well. This Super AMOLED display is Samsung-made and comes with 20:9 aspect ratio along with FHD+ resolution,. Also, the display is laid full screen but with two punch holes on the top left for selfie shooters, and makes screen achieve a screen-to-body-ratio of 92%. The display additionally features HDR10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 and also including a night-eye protection mode as well. Lastly, for protection, the display is further guarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of performance capabilities, as suggested earlier, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced flagship chipset — the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC, which is an octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2.84GHz and features Adreno 650GPU and fifth-gen Qualcomm AI Engine as well. To accompany the processor, the phone is further stated to be featuring five-dimensional Vapor Cooling Pro technology. This includes an upgraded five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System for heat dissipation for those resource-intensive gaming enthusiasts.

The X50 Pro 5G comes in three storage variants, which include 6/8/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM followed by either 128 or 256GB of onboard UFS 3.0 storage as well. In terms of optics, let’s get to the front cameras first, as those are the first dual selfie cameras from Realme. The front cameras comprise of a 32MP primary sensor with f/2.5 aperture, which is made by Sony that acts as an 80-degree wide-angle camera coupled with 8MP 105-degree super wide-angle camera having an aperture of f/2.2 as well. These cameras support HDR mode alongside portrait Nighscape Selfie mode as well. In terms of video, it supports slo-mo selfie, ultra-wide-angle video recording, and also supports up to 1080p video at 30fps.

As for the primary rear cameras is concerned, on the back, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with an AI Quad Camera setup. The primary sensor is the 64MP camera, which is a Samsung made ISOCELL GW1 sensor with f/1.8 large aperture. The sensor utilises Quad Bayer’s pixel binning tech to achieve the 64MP photo. The primary sensor is further accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.3 aperture) ultra-wide-angle camera that also has a 119-degree field-of-view. Further, the phone also features a 12MP 20x hybrid zoom telephoto lens, which utilizes company’s Smooth Zoom technology and lastly, the phone also features a 2MP B&W portrait lens, which is told to have a new colour filter system that is said to be capturing light better.

The Realme X50 Pro’s quad cameras come with a bunch of modes, of which, Nightscape is the prominent one. It is supposed to be based on the company’s earlier Nightscape 2.0 and is now named — Nightscape 3.0, which is further divided into Tripods modes and ultra Nightscape modes as well. It additional has Portrait Distortion Correction, HyperText, Ultra 64MP Mode, Ultra NightScape, Super NightScape, Panoramic view, Expert mode – to name a few. As for the video recording is concerned, it can shoot up to 4K at 30 frames-per-second, along with UIS video stabilisation, ultra-wide-angle and bokeh effect video as well.

As for the battery, the Realme X50 Pro 5G sports a decent 4200mAh battery, which supports the company’s quickest 65W SuperDart Charge technology that claims to fully charge the phone within 35min, which is remarkable.

The Realme X50 Pro ships with Google’s Android 10-based Realme’s latest Realme UI, which features newly tweaked UI to make it simpler to use and additionally features Dual Mode Music Share, Focus mode, three-finger selected screenshot and personal information protection and also the much anticipated Dark More as well. As for the speaker, the phone comes with dual super linear speakers that support Dolby Atmos surround sound and Hi-Res Sound Quality as well. And also for authentication, the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor that is stated to be the latest G3.0 fingerprint recognition.

As for the connectivity, apart from 5G, the phone also supports Bluetooth 5.1, W-Fi 6, Dual-band GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C for charging and data transfers. To conclude, since this the first 5G smartphone, from Realme, the X50 Pro 5G supports all the frequency bands of India, in addition, to the other frequency bands of the countries that include UK, France, Italy, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Malaysia, and Singapore too. This should be helpful, if you’re travelling abroad frequently and you could experience the 5G speeds if you happen to visit the aforementioned countries, provided 5G services are active.

On the whole, Realme makes its 5G smartphone debuted in India with the launch of Realme X50 Pro, which now competes with Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series smartphones along with the upcoming iQOO 3 5G smartphone as well, which is interesting. Lastly, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with the company’s 65W SuperDart Charger in the box, accompanied by USB Type-C cable, a protective case and film alongside Booklets and guides and also SIM ejector pin as well.

As for pricing, the Realme X50 Pro 5G pricing starts at Rs 44,999 for the larger 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and lastly the entry-level variant the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999. All the 5G variants will be available for sale starting today by 18:00hrs on Realme website and on Flipkart as well.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.