POCO X2 Launched in India with 120Hz Display, 27W Fast Charging & More – Details

POCO X2 smartphone has been creating a buzz in the market from few days after POCO has split up from Xiaomi to become an Independent brand. The smartphone has been launched today and is also the companies first smartphone as a separate brand. Well, the device comes with a 120Hz display and is powered with a big 4500mAh battery with the support for a 27W in-box charger. The phone will be available on Flipkart from 11th February and come with many launch offers.

The device comes with an intelligent Dynamic Refresh Rate feature that makes sure the battery on the phone is optimized by reducing the display to 60fps when it is not in use. Furthermore, the handset comes with a Liquid Cooling system to cool the smartphone while performing high-end tasks or while playing games. The display size is a 6.67-inch with FHD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is protected with 3D curved Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and will be coming with an IR Blaster. The device comes with VoWiFi support out of the box. The handset comes in 6GB as well as 8GB RAM options along with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Furthermore, the smartphone will be coming with quad cameras on the rear, with the main camera of 64MP (Sony IMX 686) sensor. There is a secondary 8MP camera along with two 2MP cameras.

There is a fingerprint scanner placed on the right side of the phone to unlock the device easily. Poco has also bought back the 3.5mm audio jack and included Qualcomm’s Hi-Fi DAC to provide its users with the best sound quality. It also comes with a 1217 super linear speaker which is placed on the bottom of the phone.

On the front, we can find a 20MP main camera along with a secondary 2MP camera. The POCO X2 will be available in Phoenix Red, Atlantic Blue, and Matrix Purple color options and the handset is P2i Splashproof. The 6GB + 64GB option is priced at Rs. 15,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant is at Rs. 16,999 and the top-end model 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs. 19,999. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.