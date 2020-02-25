iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Debuts in India with Snapdragon 865, 48MP AI Quad Cameras & More

iQOO debuts in India with a bang by launching its 5G smartphone – the iQOO 3 in the country. The Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli has also been part of the debut launch by sending his video message from New Zealand. The Chinese gaming-centric brand, earlier a sub-brand of Vivo, is now an independent entity in India comes with an advanced 5G phone, despite the country isn’t ready to offer 5G services yet. This new iQOO 3 5G smartphone comes a day after another Chinese firm Realme, which was also initially a sub-brand of OPPO, had launched its 5G smartphone – the Realme X50 Pro 5G. However, iQOO has been the first company to announce the launch date of the first 5G phone launch in the country before Realme, which had made the 5G hype real in India.

iQOO’s first phone, the iQOO 3 is the latest 5G Ready smartphone which had now launched with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipsets, 5G capabilities, with higher-touch response rates and more. This is indeed an interesting debut for a gaming-centric brand in the country.

As for the new 5G device, the iQOO 3 comes with a fullscreen display with a punch-hole camera fitted in a full metal body, however, the back appears to be made of plastic, but, the company claims that it is supposedly, the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Digging into the deets, the iQOO 3 5G smartphone features a 6.44-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display, which the company calls it a Polar View display. This display doesn’t offer any higher refresh rates but supports HDR 10+ content, and further for its protection, it comes with Schott Xensation UP cover glass.

Under the hood, the iQOO 3 packs in some interesting hardware, which includes Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is built on 7nm processor that has the A77 architecture. This new chipset cones with Adreno 650 GPU and also supports the 5G capabilities. The GPU, claims to have 25% graphic performance when it comes to gaming.

As the iQOO has known to be a gaming-centric brand, which still is, it brings its Carbon Fiber Vapour cooling system to the iQOO 3 smartphone. It claims to improve cooling efficiency with its liquid0-cooling system coupled with superconducting carbon fibre as well.

Further, the iQOO 3 also has Monster Touch Buttons, which according to the company are two pressure-sensitive buttons placed on the side frame of the device, which was earlier seen in other gaming-centric smartphones as well. In addition, there’s a 4G Game Vibration feature, which can make the gaming experience more realistic especially in the resource-intensive games. Also, the iQOO 3 offers 180Hz Super Touch Response rate that also helps in improving the gaming experience. There are additional modes on the iQOO 3 smartphone, such as Ultra Game mode and iQOO Multi-Turbo mode that is said to accelerate performance and also have immersive gameplay as well.

Furthermore, when it comes to hardware, the iQOO 3 is equipped with faster storage options such as 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM accompanied with either 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, that has transfer speeds of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO 3 smartphone packs in a decent 4440mAh battery, that supports the company’s 55W Super FlashCharge technology, which claims to charge at least 50% of the battery in a mere 15-minutes.

In terms of optics, the iQOO 3 has a total of five cameras of which, the rear features an AI-powered quad-camera setup and the front has a single punch hole camera. The iQOO 3 features a 48MP camera, which is a Sony IMX582 sensor that has an aperture of f/1.79. It is followed by a 13MP telephoto sensor which claims to deliver 20x digital zoom and it has an aperture of f/2.46. There’s another 13MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and lastly, it has a 2MP Bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture as well. The rear cameras support super night mode, super anti-shake mode, portrait bokeh and other prominent features. These cameras also support Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). As for video recording, the rear cameras support up to 4K video recording at 60fps.

As for the selfie shooter is concerned, the punch-hole on the display, packs a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture. The front camera also supports additional modes including Super night selfie, Portaint light effects including Portrait bokeh and also comes with AR stickers as well.

When it comes to connectivity, apart from 5G capabilities that include 5G-bands, the device also supports Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, Dual SIM, and also features 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C for charging and data transfers.

On the software front, the iQOO 3 smartphone ships with Google’s latest Android 10-based company’s iQOO UI 1.0. This new User Interface from iQOO will be featuring different modes that include Monster mode – a performance-oriented mode, much anticipated Dark Mode, Always-On Display, Jovi Smart assistant, Game assistant and more.

Also for authentication, the iQOO 3 smartphone features a new generation in-display fingerprint sensor that GX chip that claims to unlock in 0.29 seconds. Additionally, the iQOO 3 also supports Hi-Res audio snd the device is also equipped with Hi-Fi AK4377A chip for stereo audio.

To conclude, the iQOO 3 is the new 5G smartphone launched in India, which also debuts iQOO as an independent brand in the country. As for the pricing, and Availablity of the device is concerned, the iQOO 3 starts at Rs 36,990 for 8GB+128GB variant, which is a 4G variant of the same device, there’s another 4G variant too that costs Rs 39,990 for 8GB+256GB variant.

However, the anticipated 5G variant, which also happens to be the larger variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is priced at Rs 44,990. The new iQOO 3 5G smartphone will be available for sale starting from March 4th on the iQOO website and also on Flipkart. The iQOO 3 will be featured in three colour variants that include – Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver, Tornado Black.

