These Flagship Smartphones will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G SoC, this year: Report

Qualcomm has just made available a press release on its site suggesting which flagship smartphones, this year would feature the chipset maker’s flagship Snapdragon 865 5G SoC with 5G capabilities. The list of phones released by Qualcomm includes already announced flagship phones from Global OEMs like Samsung and Sony alongside prominent other OEMs, including Chinese tech giants like OPPO, Xiaomi and Realme as well.

Qualcomm has further mentioned about its Snapdragon 865 SoC suggesting that it is the most advanced mobile platform featuring second-gen 5G Modem-RF system, along with the company’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The chipset also claims to have leading features including Gigapixel-speed photography and Qualcomm’s Elite gaming feature and also its fifth-gen AI Engine as well.

Qualcomm also states that after its recent announcement of the Snapdragon 865 platform in last December, there appeared to be more than 70 designs that had been announced or are in development phase utilising the new flagship chipset. Including the other Snapdragon 8-series platforms, a total of 1,750 designs that are announced or rather are in development phase too, according to the chipset maker.

Firstly, let’s put out the flagship device phones that have been announced recently and are in Qualcomm’s Global OEMs list featuring Snanpdraotn 865 processor. To begin with, Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra feature this new chipset. Followed by iQOO 3, realme X50 Pro, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro (announced in China), ZTE Axon 10s Pro, and Sharp Aquos R5G.

Secondly, there are devices in the list that are either teased or their launch dates have been revealed. These devices include

– Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 (set to launch on March 3)

– OPPO Find X2 (launching on March 6)

– Redmi K30 Pro (teased to launch in March)

– Vivo Apex 2020 concept phone (to be announced on February 28th

And lastly, the unannounced smartphones or we can say yet to be teased smartphones include – Asus Zenfone 7, ROG Phone 3, Nubia Red Magic 5G, Legion Gaming Phone and FCNT arrows 5G phone.

Well, that concludes the list, however, if you notice there aren’t any Google devices or Samsung’s Galaxy Note or Fold devices, or the OnePlus devices, for that matter, in the list yet, which hints us that there could be another upgraded processor like the anticipated Snapdragon 865+, which is rumoured to be an incremental upgrade. This is similar to what Qualcomm has done with its Snapdragon 855 and 855+ processors, last year.

So, there’s still room for anticipation from Qualcomm and also with the other leading OEMs, including – OnePlus, Samsung, Google or maybe Apple (we never know) on which flagship processor they deliver or come with, respectively.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.

Featured Image Source: Qualcomm