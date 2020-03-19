Is Realme Launching a New Competitor to POCO and Redmi Series?

The Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been evolved all over and they have seen an incredible market especially in India where they have targeted the large consumer base in the country. Companies like Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, Vivo, and also including the sub-brands like Redmi (sub-brand of Xiaomi), POCO (also owned by Xiaomi) had seen a significant growth in the country, which have deployed their smartphones that range from budget to mid-range and higher mid-range segments. Well, few of them have also ventured into premium segments lately, but, the market for mid-range smartphones is still significant in the country.

As aforementioned, sub-brands of the existing Chinese OEM makers has been a new norm in India, while the OEMs tend to release their conventional mid-range to higher mid-range smartphones, sub-brands often did a job to focus on the other segments like budget or gaming-centric or performance-oriented smartphones. For instance, Xiaomi had initially introduced Redmi and POCO both of which are consumer-focused targetting budget and performance-based smartphones with phones like Redmi 5 and POCO F1 respectively. On the other hand, iQOO, which launched as a sub-brand of Vivo as a gaming-centric smartphone maker, had later become independent and had debuted its first 5G smartphone — the iQOO 3 in India, this year.

Another interesting smartphone brand, Realme is now setting its feet in the sub-brand category of smartphones with its ‘Narzo’ series, according to the company and the CEO, Madhav Sheth. This is undoubtedly interesting because Realme itself had been introduced in India as a sub-brand to OPPO with its first Realme smartphone launch back in 2018. However, the company had later become independent the same year and stayed the same up until now.

Realme has teased on its social media suggesting new ‘Narzo’ series, and a rap video of the same series confirms further details of what to expect from the upcoming series or could possibly be a sub-brand similar to Xiaomi’s POCO series.

According to 91Mobiles report, which cites a promotional teaser image, includes terms such as ‘Gen Z’, ‘Bold’ and also goes by the tag line ‘feel the power’. These suggest that Realme could be targeting the younger audience in the country who habitually tend to get attracted for a powerful device rather than a budget device. The anticipation is that this new Narzo series could possibly launch a new smartphone with a unique design but with some powerful specifications, under the hood, at least that’s what the teasers and promotional videos suggest. However, it is still unclear on whether this Narzo series or sub-brand is limited to only smartphones or they could be wearables such as smartwatches in the pipeline, which the company had teased earlier.

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth had also started to reveal further about the new Narzo series asking fans to guess the name of the first smartphone to release some time. Nonetheless, more details are still awaited including the launch date too.

Presenting the new revolution. Our new smartphone series #realmeNarzo. Guess the name of our first smartphone in the Narzo series using #realmeNarzo and get a chance to be its proud first user. pic.twitter.com/wAkXAb1XRG — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Realme had successful launches this year starting with its first 5G smartphone — the Realme X50 Pro 5G and also with the latest Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones as well.

