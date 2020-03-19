Xiaomi to Launch Mi 10 5G in India this month, company confirms

Chinese OEM maker, Xiaomi, and one of the world’s largest number of smartphones manufacturer is all set to bring its flagship smartphones to India this month. Xiaomi India had revealed the launch date of its anticipated Mi 10 flagship smartphone, which will be coming to India this month. The company had announced the launch date, which is March 31st, and the launch will be live-streamed as to the growing concerns on Cornonavirus epidemic in the country. While Xiaomi had launched Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China early this year, the Mi 10 is expected to come to India later this month.

The flagship Mi 10 will be featuring 5G capabilities as well since it features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. Assuming the same Mi 10 5G variant launched in China could come to India this month, we can expect top of the line specifications including the new higher megapixel cameras as well.

For those unaware, Mi 10 launched in China comes with a bigger 6.67-inches Super AMOLED display, which features a punch hole for the front-facing camera. Also, the display supports 90Hz refresh rates in addition to 180Hz touch sampling rate as well.

Under the hood, the Mi 10 5G, as mentioned, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is further equipped with Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which makes the phone 5G capable. Also, this will be the first 5G smartphone in the country by Xiaomi India. This Mi 10 5G could be in direct competition to the Realme X50 5G smartphones launched early this year.

The other interesting aspect of the upcoming Mi 10 5G is the rear cameras, as it features a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. This primary camera is further accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide angle lens and also paired with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor each. Upfront, the punch hole could carry a 20MP selfie shooter as well. As for the battery, the Mi 10 5G featured a 4780mAh battery, which further supports the company’s 30W fast charging technology.

Xiaomi usually doesn’t bring its flagship series to India, which are generally limited to China and other global markets. However, with increasing competition especially in the premium segment, it appears Xiaomi had chosen to bring the flagships as well.

As for the pricing, the Mi 10 5G, earlier released in China was priced CNY 3,999, which translates to around Rs 42,500 approximately in India. Nonetheless, the Indian pricing of this new 5G Mi 10 flagship smartphone is still under speculation. More details will be provided on the launch date, which is to remind you again is on March 31st.

