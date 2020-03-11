Google’s Upcoming Pixel 4a Pricing tipped, might be less than Rs 30,000

Not long ago, Google’s cost-effective Pixel smartphone has surfaced online — thanks to the leaked hands-on images. Previously, other leaks showcased the device’s first look too. The Pixel 4a, which was set to be unveiled at Google I/O event this year, similar to its predecessor, which is not happening this time, unfortunately, due to the ongoing concerns of the Wuhan-made Coronavirus — Google’s developer conference has been dropped. Nonetheless, Pixel 4a has still managed to grab the attention with several hands-on photo and video leaks. Famous tipster Evan Blass has now put out the pricing of this forthcoming Google Pixel 4a smartphone, which is also the first Pixel smartphone to feature a punch-hole display.

Tipster Evan Blass has revealed the colour options along with the pricing of the Google Pixel 4a smartphone. He took his typical Twitter account to share some new renders of the Pixel 4a, which appear to be official press renders from Google but photoshopped on a billboard that seemingly reveals the pricing and more details of the upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a, which presumably going to be released in the month of May, considering the fact that Google I/O had initially been organised, will be featuring a punch-hole display and costs $399 (Rs 30,000 approx.), according to the tipster. The additional details included in the leaked renders suggest us different colour options including — Black and White colour options with coloured Green and Orange power buttons respectively. The images leaked also confirm the square camera module on the rear and a punch-hole full-screen display on the front, which had earlier been confirmed in the hands-on images and videos likewise.

However, since Evan is a trusted leakster, we can expect the Google Pixel 4a to be priced at $399 (Rs 30,000 approx), which is interesting as the predecessor (Pixel 3a) had been launched for Rs 39,999 in India. Also, it is still unclear whether there’s a Pixel 4a XL variant – like the predecessor or Google is opting to only one variant Pixel 4a this time, as confirmed from the ongoing leaks so far.

In other news, there was a hands-on video of the forthcoming Pixel 4a leaked, which showcased the latest Pixel 4a device running on Snapdragon 730 SoC, under the hood, and also equipped with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The leaked video also suggested a 5.81-inch FHD+ LCD display with punch-hole up top. It is also expected that this Pixel 4a would be powered by a mediocre 3080mAh battery. Well, it appears the latest Google Pixel 4a is emulating the footprints of its predecessor by revealing all its glory before the official announcement from Google itself.

