Google I/O 2020 get Cancelled due to Threat from Coronavirus

Google I/O that happens every year in California was scheduled to take place on May 12 to 14th this year but to safety concerns, Google has to cancel the event. This event is aimed towards helping the developers with their work and announcing new products and like the MWC 2020, even the Google I/O has been called off due to Coronavirus. Furthermore, Google has pledged to give $1 million to local small businesses and schools for STEM research and coronavirus protection.

The tech giant is sending out emails to all the registers attendees that they have decided to cancel the I/O 2020 and also explains the reasons behind it. According to the message, all the guests who have purchased the tickets for the I/O 2020 will be getting a full refund by March 13, 2020, and also who are registered for the event will automatically enter the drawing for I/O 2021 tickets.

After the MEC 2020 Barcelona was canceled, even Facebook F8 developer conference, Game Developer Conference and few other events have been called off. Google is expected to have online streaming to explain the new features which will be introduced in the upcoming Android 11 operating system along with the Beta 1 which is expected to be coming out in May.

It will be interesting to see what new features Android 11 will be bringing and we are expected to see its beta versions to be released gradually. With the Coronavirus spreading rapidly across the countries, many global events have been canceled and Googles Cloud Next event is already set to have streamed keynotes. Well, comment in the section below to share your views on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.