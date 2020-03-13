Robert Downey Jr. might just have shown us the OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone

It is evident, OnePlus has roped up Hollywood star and also famous as Iron Man from Avengers, especially in India as the brand ambassador of OnePlus smartphone. The company had made him the brand ambassador of OnePlus ever since the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro, last year.

Well, the ambassador himself might have accidentally, or intentionally has given us a sneak peek of the new OnePlus smartphone, presumably the OnePlus 8 Pro. We say intentionally because this has happened with our Indian Bollywood Super Star Amitabh Bachchan before, where he had been spotted with holding OnePlus 6, before the launch itself. The Superstar had been the brand ambassador of the OnePlus back in the day. Nevertheless, Downey Jr. can be seen holding the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone n his left hand, where can glimpse the rear cameras of the device. The image has been surfaced on the fan page of Robert Downey on Instagram. And, first spotted by Android Headlines.

To begin with, it’s not a high-quality photo of the man himself and the photo appears to be with a monochrome-like filter applied on it, which takes away the colour of the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, and making us hard to guess it. Also, the leaked sneak peek of the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone appears identical to the renders surfaced last year.

The renders first spotted on 91Mobiles in conjunction with Onleaks, last year, have shown us both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro renders. Going by those renders and the newly spotted OnePlus smartphone in the hands of Iron Man himself, it is now safe to say that it could be the anticipated OnePlus 8 Pro.

As for the leaked OnePlus 8 Pro, the phone features vertically aligned cameras could be a triple camera setup and there’s also a LED flash with some additional sensors on top of it, which could be a ToF sensor as seen on the OPPO Reno series or it could possibly a laser autofocus emitter. However, as mentioned, the image isn’t clear and it is believed that this image could be captured during the OnePlus promo shoot itself, which is still speculation as of now.

Nonetheless, what we know about this upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone is that they are definitely 5G enabled, which was recently confirmed by OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau. And, the launch of these devices is expected to be in the midst of next month.

That’s about it, what do you think of this new sneak peek of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone? Do let us know in the comments below.

