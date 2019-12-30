Google Pixel 4a Surfaces Online with a Punch Hole Display, 3.5mm audio jack & More

Well, at the end of 2019, we have leaks from few big brands like Huawei and Samsung and now Google wants to be in the race and reportedly in making a new variant of the Pixel smartphone that is expected to be unveiled around May 2020. The device is expected to be called as Pixel 4a which could be coming in different variants like the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. This upcoming variant could be a mid-range device but nothing about their internal specs is known as of now.

According to the leaked renders, the device will be coming with a fingerprint sensor on the rear and interestingly there is also a 3.5mm audio jack as well. There is a front-facing camera hole on the device which will be the selfie camera that is placed on the top left side. Furthermore, the device will be coming with a flat display which is expected to be measuring 5.7 or 5.8 inches and with thin bezels on the sides.

On the rear, we can find a protruding camera with a square module with one camera along with an LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the center and has an orange color power button on the right side along with volume rockers. There is a USB Type-C port on the bottom along with the speaker grill. The handset is expected to come with Snapdragon 730 or 765 SoC along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Furthermore, we might see the device in Black and White color variants and could be featuring 5G connectivity also. We need to wait a few more days to get more details about the same and we might expect more leaks to come in the future days. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for similar news and updates.

