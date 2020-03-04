This could be the new Google Pixel 4a: Hands-on Image Leaked

A little while ago, in the morning, Google had announced the cancellation of its Google I/O event, which had earlier been scheduled from May 12-14th, this year. The company had to cancel its biggest developer conference, which is habitually held every year for the developers worldwide, due to the China-based Coronavirus epidemic. However, Google seems to be the news more and this time for its new Pixel device.

Yes, alleged hands-on of its next Pixel device, which is the Pixel 4a has been surfaced online — courtesy to Slashleaks. If the surfaced images are believed to be true, the first alleged hands-on of the new Pixel 4a device showcases what to expect from the upcoming cost-effective smartphone from Google. Just for your information, Google had started this novel trend of releasing a trimmed down version of its flagship Pixel devices since last year. The company had announced Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL in 2019, which featured its flagship camera specifications but not so powerful chipsets, which eventually made the devices to launch at an aggressive price point.

Similar to last year’s Pixel 3a smartphone, which had also been leaked prior to the launch, the successor Pixel 4a also appears to follow the footsteps. Also, the flagship Pixel 4 had been leaked prior before the official announcement as well. Nevertheless, the new alleged Pixel 4a leaked image reveals a punch-hole display with the smallest bezels. This punch-hole display happens to be the first design aesthetic adopted by Google, after ditching the ugly notch of its Pixel 3 devices.

Moreover, the alleged leak also showcases rear of the Pixel 4a, that features a single camera lens, with a design module identical to the flagships released last year; Google is known to achieve spectacular photos with a single lens, ever since the launch of the original Pixel device and up to the Pixel 3 XL devices. There could be a possibility that the primary single lens from the latest Pixel devices launched last year, could be featured in this forthcoming Pixel 4a. Well, these are still speculations. Additionally, we could see a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back. As for the rear, it appears Google had opted for either plastic or polycarbonate material similar to the predecessor.

While the Pixel 3a devices were announced last May, there could be a possibility Google would go with the same schedule this year too, right after commencing Google I/O, that is expected to be organised digitally through a live stream, most likely.

