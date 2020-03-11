Samsung’s New Galaxy M21 with Infinity-U sAMOLED Display Gets a Launch Date

Samsung India is all set to reveal its next Galaxy M series smartphone — the Galaxy M21 in India. This comes as an immediate successor to the Galaxy M20 launched early last year, as part of the debutant Galaxy M series. Samsung had introduced Galaxy M20 with its Infinity-V displays. The M20 now gets a refresh and is going to be launched this month as the new Galaxy M21 smartphone.

Well, the Galaxy M21 has been unveiled on the largest e-commerce platform Amazon India. The latest listing on the platform reveals most of the prominent details of this upcoming Galaxy M21 smartphone that will likely be priced under Rs 15,000, considering the predecessor had befallen in the same price spectrum launched last January.

Getting into the deets of this new Galaxy M21 smartphone, firstly as suggested, it had a got a launch date, which is this month. Samsung Galaxy M21 will be launched on March 16th, assuming it would be directly launched on Amazon. As mentioned, the Amazon listing gave away the technical details of the upcoming Galaxy M21 smartphone that includes Display, Battery and additional details fo camera as well.

Firstly, the Galaxy M21 will feature a massive 6000mAh battery, unlike the predecessor, which featured a 5000mAh battery. Samsung has been equipping these massive batteries lately, especially in its M series phones, with Galaxy M31 being the latest one. Also, the 48MP rear cameras have become a new standard now, irrespective of the price range, and the Galaxy M21 also has it alongside two additional cameras on the back. Upfront, the Galaxy M21 also features a 20MP selfie shooter in the notch.

Moreover, the Galaxy M21, which will be launched in less than a week also features company’s sAMOLED display, which is further an Infinity-U display, going by the teaser images, which also appears to a shift from last year realised Galaxy M20, that featured an Infinity-V display. Furthermore, the teased Galaxy M21 images reveal a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back, which appears to be either plastic or polycarbonate build. Unfortunately, that is all we got to know about the latest Galaxy M21 smartphone. More details regarding the processor, pricing, storage variants could only be grasped on March 16th.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.