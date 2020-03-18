Upcoming Nokia Phone Leaks shows its single Rear Camera & Notched Display

On March 19th, HMD Global has scheduled an event to unveil its first 5G Nokia smartphone along with the Nokia 1.3 entry-level phone. This upcoming budget-friendly device has been spotted online with the model code TA-1207 and also revels the Charcoal colour as well as the design of the upcoming device.

The press renders of the phone comes from the famous leakster Evan Blass that reveals the waterdrop notch display along with thick bezels on the sides and also a big chin at the bottom with Nokia logo on in. On the rear, there is a single camera setup along with an LED flash and also the company has put in Nokia Logo in the center. The handset also has a textured finish on the rear for a better and strong grip.

Furthermore, there is a power button that is placed on the right of the phone and the volume rockers are placed above it. We can also find a button on the left also which could be a dedicated Google Assistant button. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack placed on the top. The device also passed the FCC earlier this year in the month of March which revealed a 2920 mAh battery and the screen size measured around 5.8-inch diagonally.

Nokia will be launching these devices online itself because of the ongoing Corona Virus threat and we will be knowing more details about the device on the 19th of March. Are you waiting for any of these devices from HMD Global? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.