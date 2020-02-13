Xiaomi Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro Announced with Snapdragon 865 & More – Details

Xiaomi has announced its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones today which will also be the companies latest flagship series. These smartphones have been announced at an event in China as it was promised earlier and both the phones feature the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both the devices will be coming with a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The handsets come with a punch cutout at the top-left corner housing a 20MP selfie camera which also supports facial unlocking system. Both the phone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Xiaomi has provided both the phones with slightly different cameras with the Mi 10 featuring a 108MP main sensor, 14MP wide-angle camera and two 2MP cameras on the rear.

However, making such a device requires state of the art facilities, which are not available in India. We will have to import 100% of units if we launch the #Mi10 in India. Hence, it will have a different pricing model than usual. RT🔄 with #Mi10 if you want to see it in India. https://t.co/FbRGe4tvjL — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 13, 2020

The Mi 10 Pro sports a 108MP main camera sensor, a 12MP short telephoto lens, an 8MP long telephoto lens and also a 20MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. Both smartphones are capable of recording videos up to 8K resolutions. Both these devices will be coming out of the box with an Android 10 based MIUI 10 operating system. The Mi 10 comes with a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support while the Mi 10 Pro will come with a bit smaller 4,500mAh but with a faster 50W fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Mi 10 is priced at 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at 4299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 44,000). There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant which is priced at 4699 Yuan (approx. 48,000). The handset will be offered in Titanium Black, Ice Blue, and Peach Gold color options. It will be available from the 14th of February in China and nothing is mentioned about the global rollout yet.

The Mi 10 Pro is priced at 4999 Yuan (approx. Rs 51,000) for the 8GB+256GB storage variant and the 12GB+256GB option is priced at 5499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 56,000). The 12GB+512GB variant will be available for 5,999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 61,000). The device will be available in Starry Blue and Pearl White colors. This will be available in China from the 18th of February and should be knowing about the global rollout soon.

India head for Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the devices required to be imported as they do not have the facility to make them in India, hence the pricing will more form the China price. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.