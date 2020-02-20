Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC & Quad Rear Cameras to go on sale from 29th February

Vivo China has unveiled its latest 5G smartphone — the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone in China. The company had revealed the device’s prominent specifications like its processor, battery and other technical specifications are said to be announced in the coming few days and the device is said to be available for sale from the end of this month i.e from 29th February.

Looks like, all the prominent Chinese manufacturers are set to launch their 5G smartphones by the end of this month including – Realme (Realme X50 Pro 5G), iQOO (iQOO 3 5G), and also other Korean companies like Huawei as well. All the mentioned companies along with Vivo have set their 5G phones’ launch by the end of this month.

Vivo had updated its Weibo post and on its Chinese website regarding the Vivo Z6 56’s announcement. The site further suggests that more of its features will be revealed this week starting from today to up until 27th of this month. We’ll keep updating this article as soon as further details get announced, so, you can come back and check for the same.

Digging into the details shared by Vivo and the images it has showcased, the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone would be featuring a punch-hole full-screen display with a noticeable chin at the bottom. On the back, the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone is equipped with four cameras alongside a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Deets regarding the quad-cameras will be updated later, as soon as the company announces.

And, as for the known specifications is concerned, the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone, as the name suggests comes with a dual-mode 5G support. Further, the new Z6 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765G, which will be focused on gaming performance, and also the company had confirmed that the device would be featuring PC-grade liquid-cooled heat dissipation that could surely help extensive gaming enthusiasts out there.

Moreover, Vivo Z6 5G smartphone also packs in a decent 5000mAh battery that further supports the company’s 44W Ultra-Fast Flash Charge technology too. And, lastly, Vivo has also confirmed that the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone would be featuring on Ice Age, Aurora Black and Interstellar Silver colour variants as well.

We will keep you posted and update this post as further details regarding this phone emerge. Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.

Source 1, 2, 3 (All In Chinese)