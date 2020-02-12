iQOO 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC & UFS 3.1 Storage to be Announced on Feb 25

iQOO has announced that it will be unveiling its next flagship device on the 25th if February. Recently, the brand also announced its global expansion plan and on Weibo, it has confirmed that iQOO 3 5G smartphone will be launched later this month on 25th. The company is not holding any physical launch event at the MWC 2020, because of the havoc created by Coronavirus and the device will be announced at an online-only event.

The upcoming iQOO device will be powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It is also confirmed that the handset will be coming with UFS 3.1 storage although the storage configuration has not been mentioned by the company. Furthermore, the recent leaks on Weibo also revealed the device will be coming with a quad-came setup on the rear with a 48MP main camera sensor.

The device was also seen passing through the TENAA certification website and according to the listing, the iQOO 3 5G will be coming with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with the support for an in-display fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels of the device and should also be having the facial unlocking system. Furthermore, it is also listed the handset will be coming with a 4370 mAh battery.

The iQOO 3 5G phone will be coming with a punch-hole display which will be housing a 16MP camera for selfies. The cutout for the camera is placed on the top right corner of the phone. Moreover, it is said that this device will not be limited just to China like its predecessors and should be launched in other markets also very soon.

on the other hand, the TENNA listing of the iQOO 3 revealed a quad rear camera set with a 64MP main sensor. The device carried a model number V1955A in the listing showed the presence of a 12GB RAM along with the Android 10 operating system. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.