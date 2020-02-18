Honor 9X Lite Listed Online Before the Launch, Reveals Specs & Pricing

Honor is getting ready to launch another device that will be included in the 9X series. The upcoming Honor 9X Lite smartphone is the new device that will be joining the series which already includes Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro. Before the official launch of the Honor 9X Lite, a Pakistani online store has already had the phone up for pre-order and it also reveals all the specifications along with the pricing of the same.

The Honor 9X Lite smartphone is priced at PKR 31,999 in Pakistan (approx $207) and the pre-orders come with a free exclusive gift box that includes a selfie-stick, ring hook, and cable. The device is said to be out of stock and will be available in April 2020. Talking about the specs of the phone, the Honor 9X Lite comes with a 6.5-inch FullView Display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and the display is certified by TUV Rheinland.

Although the listing does not show the front of the phone nor reveals the display we can expect it to be coming with a notch display on the front which will be housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered with Kirin 710 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There could also be other storage options which we should be knowing at the official launch itself which should happen soon.

On the rear, the phone comes with the dual-camera setup, with 48MP f/1.8 1.2” main camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture size. It also comes with phase-detection autofocus feature while on the front there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The handset will be coming out of the box with the Android 9 Pie operating system based on EMUI 9.0 which will be getting further updates also.

The phone will come with a fingerprint sensor on the rear and is powered with a 3750mAh battery. It measures 160.4 mm x 76.6 mm x 7.8 mm and weighs 175 grams. Are you planning to get this smartphone? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source