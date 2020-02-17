Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone to be Launched on 24th February in India

Realme has geared up earlier to launch its first 5G-enabled flagship phone at Mobile World Congress (MWC2020), Barcelona, this year. However, since the world’s biggest tech event had been cancelled due to the outbreak of dangerous Wuhan based Coronavirus, the company had decided to launch the phone domestically in India, this year. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has taken Twitter to make this announcement and the flagship realme X50 Pro 5G now has a launch date in India i.e on 24th of February at an event in New Delhi, India. And, surprisingly this makes the Realme X50 Pro to be the first 5G smartphone to be launched in India, as previously iQOO had geared to launch it’s 5G phone the next day, which is on 25th February. The flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G is said to be announced at 14:30 hours of 24th, which is a week away.

India’s first 5G smartphone is here! Launching #realmeX50Pro at 2:30PM, 24th Feb. Excited?

The much anticipated Realme X50 Pro is claimed to be the first 5G phone in India, despite the country not enabling 5G services yet. It is interesting to see what realme X50 Pro can perform as it is said to be coming with industry’s top-of-the-line specifications, that include Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC along with a massive 12GB of RAM and a storage variant of up to 256GB, all the mentioned specifications have been earlier confirmed by Realme’s CMO – Xu Qi, before the launch, which has been scheduled at MWC 2020. Further, since it’s the first 5G enabled device from Realme, the device is said to be coming with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem chipset along with the flagship 865 SoC.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the Realme X2 Pro will be featuring a Full HD+ display that supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz, which should be the norm for the flagship phones of 2020. That’s because the recently launched Galaxy S20 series phones have already started the trend, which is now being followed by Realme as well, and more will follow the same in the forthcoming days, this year. Furthermore, the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone is also said to be supporting company’s 50W fast charging technology and the device is also said to be featuring Realme UI, the company’s altered version of ColorOS. More details should be coming up as the launch is in seven days from now.

