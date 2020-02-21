LG’s Upcoming V60 ThinQ Render Spotted Online, Launch possibly next week

With Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) being cancelled due to the unfortunate outbreak of Wuhan-based Coronavirus, tech giants are now relying on individual or online events. The brands, including LG, had also geared up to unveil its latest LG V60 ThinQ at MWC, this year. Nonetheless, there’s been a new render of it that has surfaced online, first acquired by Android Headlines.

The alleged render of the LG V60 ThinQ showcased, features a full-screen display as the predecessor, V50 ThinQ but with a smaller notch. The report suggests the notch featured on the render is quite similar to what we have seen earlier on the last year released LG G8X. Since the render features a darker wallpaper, the leak report suggests that it is pretty difficult to spot the precise notch size and the bezels all around.

As for the physical overview of the LG V60 ThinQ is concerned, it sports a bigger and wider full-screen display followed by volume rockers on the left and dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The render further reveals a gold finish body at least on the side of the device and further, the display has a date, which is 24th of this month, which could possibly mean that it might be the launch date, however, this is still a prediction as the announcement was earlier scheduled at now-cancelled MWC 2020 event.

As per the earlier leaks suggested in the report, the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ will supposedly feature a massive 5000mAh battery. And, also it is believed to be a 5G phone similar to its predecessor. Also, the V60 ThinQ will sport quad rear cameras on the back including four microphones as well. As for the technical specifications is concerned, it is expected that the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC could power this phone followed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. And, lastly, the leak report indicates there could possibly have a live stream launch of this LG V60 ThinQ as soon as last week of this month.

LG had also quietly launched its budget smartphone in India this week – the LG W10 Alpha. The phone is now available for sale on the LG India website, pricing and details regarding the same can be found here.

