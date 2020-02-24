Sony Unveils Flagship Xperia 1 II – it’s 5G enabled Smartphone with Motion Blur Reduction

After the cancellation of biggest tech show (Mobile World Congress, MWC 2020), due to the unfortunate outbreak of Wuhan-based Coronavirus, all the major tech brands have either rescheduled their flagship devices’ launch or had gone with online events domestically. One such brand is Sony, which had recently unveiled Xperia L4, had now launched its flagship Xperia 1 II (proclaimed ‘Xperia One Mark two’). The Xperia 1 II is the company’s latest entrant into the 5G segment as it also features Snapdragon’s latest 5G enabled modem as well.

Digging into the deets, the Sony Xperia 1 II features a 6.5-inches 4K HDR OLED display with a CinemaWide aspect ratio of 21:9. While it doesn’t feature the new measure of the display, which is either 90Hz or 120Hz display, instead it is said to be having a new ‘Motion Blur’ reduction technology. This new tech is claimed to be equivalent to a 90Hz display that is said to be reducing frame lag for a batter image quality. As for the design, the Xperia 1 II features glass on both sides for a seamless design and hence has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Under the hood, the Xperia 1 II is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, which is the Snapdragon 865 SoC and since the phone is 5G-enabled, it also comes with Snapdragon’s X55 5G Modem-RF system that further tens to offer multi-gigabit 5G speeds. The 5G Xperia 1 II also supports Sub-6Ghz networks as well. This new 865 chipset from Qualcomm is also claimed to deliver 25% faster improvements in CPU alongside GPU as well. On the software front, the device is stated to be shipping with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Xperia 1 II utilises 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device also has microSDXC storage expansion too.

In terms of optics, the Xperia 1 II comes with three main cameras, similar to its predecessor, featuring 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera as well. These rear cameras this time, do feature ZEISS optics that too for this Xperia specific. Sony claims that their autofocus camera technology offers up to 20fps AF/AE tracking at 60 times per second. There’s a 3D depth sensor as well. Upfront, the Xperia 1 II features an 8MP selfie shooter, which also features HDR mode.

The Xperia 1 II packs in a decent 4000mAh battery that further supports 21W fast charging along with Qi wireless charging too. In addition, the Xperia 1 II also supports dust and water resistance with an IP65/IP68 rating. Besides, the handset supports Dolby Atmos surround audio as well. On the connectivity front, it has Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C for charging and data transfers.

And lastly, as for the launch details are concerned, the Xperia 1 II has been announced in European markets and the device is supposed to be available in Spring this year. However, the pricing details are still not known, nonetheless, the Xperia 1 II will feature in Black, White and Purple colour variants.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.