MWC 2020 Scheduled in Barcelona gets Cancelled due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual event wherein the telecoms industry gather to announce and showcase their products which draw more than 1,00,000 visitors every year. Now GSMA has cancelled the event since many companies have cancelled their launch events due to the concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak which is a global issue now.

GSMA telecoms association that is known to host the event every year said that it has cancelled the MWC 2020 event scheduled between February 24-27 even after the assurances it got from the local and national health officials that it would be safe to hold it. The event has been called off due to the global concern regarding the coronavirus.

The CEO of organiser GSMA – John Hoffman, said in a statement that – The GSMA has cancelled MWC 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,”

After the announcement, a crisis mention of the GSMA board was followed and its hand was forced by the pullout of anchor European members which includes Deutsche, Telecom, Nokia, Vodafone, and BT. This is the first time GSMA is cancelling the yearly event since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006.

GSMA has also added that the Host City Parties respect and understand this decision and said that the GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

