Sony Xperia L4 Goes Official With 6.2-inches 21:9 HD+ Display & Triple Rear Cameras

Sony has announced its new Xperia L series smartphone with the launch of Xperia L4 smartphone. This new L4 smartphone adds to the current L series line-up along with its predecessor the Xperia L3. This new Xperia L4 smartphone had been announced in the European markets however the other region’s availability is yet to be known. The Xperia L4 carry forwards its predecessor L-series design aesthetic with its taller displays, side-mounted fingerprint sensors, camera alignments and more.

To begin with, the Xperia L4 features Sony’s typical taller 6.2-inches HD+ LCD display (that appears to have a dewdrop notch as well), which happens to be a 21:9 display, which Sony explains, that it would allow you to see more with less scrolling. This display is also said to utilise the company’s multi-window UI two simultaneously view larger content on the screen at a glance. There’s also integrated Side sense functionally offered by Sony to view your favourite apps as well.

The Xperia L4 smartphone, however, is said to be powered by Xperia L3’s processor, which is the MediaTek’s Hello P22 SoC. In terms of storage, Sony equips 3GB of RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage, which further has microSDXC support of up to 512GB.

As for the optics, unlike the Xperia L3, Sony had opted to triple rear cameras featuring a primary camera with 13MP sensor that has an aperture of f/2.0. Further followed by a 5MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2 with a field of view of 117-degrees. The device also has a 2MP depth camera with f2.4 aperture. In addition, cameras offer HDR mode, photo light mode, panorama, broken and up to 4x of digital zoom as well. For the front, Sony offers an 8MP selfie shooter on the Xperia L4 with f/2.0 aperture, which additionally features HDR mode and portrait modes. The rear cameras offer video recording options such as the multi-aspect shooting that includes a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and also allows to click photos in the same format.

On the connectivity front, the Xperia L4 supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone ships with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The Xperia L4 is powered by a mediocre 3580mAh battery, nonetheless, it supports the company’s Xperia Adaptive Share technology-enabled optional fast charger. Lastly, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which also acts as power button as well. On the whole, the Xperia L4, going by the images appears to be tall and sleek. The Xperia L4 will be available Black and Blue colour variants and the pricing, and region availability of the latest Xperia L4 is yet to be known.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.