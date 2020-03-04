HMD Global Teases the Launch of new Nokia Phone on March 19

HMD Global had to cancel its event scheduled at MWC 2020 due to the threat caused by CoronaVirus where it had the plans of launching a new Nokia smartphone. Now, HMD Global’s VP Juho Sarvikas has tweeted a video teaser via his official Twitter account which confirms an event which will take place on the 19th of March in London.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

Many smartphone manufacturers had to change the announcement plans of their upcoming devices after the cancellation of MWC 2020 and they will be looking forward to launching their respected smartphones in the coming days. According to the promo video, which comes with a James Bond twist, hinting at a possible collaboration with the movie franchise.

According to few rumors, limited edition Bond accessories for Nokia smartphone as well as speculated on a 007 edition Nokia phone. Along with the video teaser, John also tweeted that – “No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you.” We can expect HMD Global to showcase its first 5G smartphone which could be the Nokia 8.2 5G which is expected to come with Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Furthermore, HMD Global is also expected to announce a mid-range Nokia 5.2 smartphone along with an entry-level Nokia 1.3. Are you interested to get any of these smartphones? Which phone are you expecting from Nokia? What new features can it bring? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.