Samsung Galaxy M31 Launched With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras & 6000mAh Battery

Samsung has now made it official its new Galaxy M31 smartphone, which happens to be the mighty successor to the last year released Galaxy M30 smartphone. This Galaxy M31 also falls in the below mid-range segment as it comes in an under Rs 16,000 price bracket. Surprisingly, not long ago, in the second half of last year, Samsung had announced Galaxy M30s, which is a slightly upgraded model than the Galaxy M30. However, the latest Galaxy M31 acts as a successor to both these phones.

The technical specifications of this new Galaxy M31 include a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display, which features Samsung’s Infinity-U display, which further comes with Widevine L1 certification to stream high definition content from OTT platforms like Amazon Prime or Netflix, for that matter. Under the hood, the Galaxy M31 is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset, which is an octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. In addition, the Galaxy M31 is offered in 6GB RAM variant accompanied by either 64GB or 128GB storage variants.

As for the optics, the Galaxy M31 comes equipped quad rear cameras of which, the primary camera comes with a 64MP sensor followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens that supposedly has a 123-degree field of view. The other two sensors include a 5MP macro lens followed by a 5MP depth-sensing camera. For video recording, the rear cameras support up to 4K, and they also feature additional modes that include – hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes and a native night mode. Upfront, the Infinity-U display carries a 32MP selfie shooter, which can also capture slow-mo selfies along with 4K video recording as well.

The other hardware specs of the Galaxy M31 include a massive 6000mAh battery capacity that powers the device, which supports Type-C 15W fast charger, that is said to be included in the box. On the software front, the Galaxy M31 ships with One UI 2.0, which is based on Google’s latest Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As for the launch and availability of the new Galaxy M31, the phone has been launched in the country and it will be available for sale on platforms like Amazon and Samsung online store along with offline markets as well – starting from March 5th. The pricing of the new Galaxy M31 starts at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and the larger variant, which is 6GB+128GB comes at Rs 16,999. However, there’s an introductory price for the Galaxy M31 6GB+64GB variant, which is priced Rs 1,000 less i.e the phone comes at Rs 14,999. The Galaxy M31 will also be available in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour variants.

