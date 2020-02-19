Samsung Galaxy A71 Launched with 64MP Quad Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 730 in India

After the recent launch of Galaxy A51 smartphone, Korean tech giant Samsung has debuted another Galaxy A series smartphone — the Galaxy A71 in India. The new A71 comes as a successor to the Galaxy A70S, which was launched in the second half of last year. The Galaxy A71 comes with upgraded cameras, Infinity-O display and a new Snapdragon processor. The latest Galaxy A71 is said to be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colour variants and it will hit the offline and offline stores starting from February 24th. The Galaxy A71 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Firstly, the Galaxy A71 sports Samsung’s Infinity-O display, featuring a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display technology that comes with a resolution of Full HD+ (which translates to 1080×2400 pixels). The Galaxy A71 is further powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 730 chipset, which is built on the 8nm process. The device as mentioned earlier comes with a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 512GB. The device additionally features AI-powered Game Booster for enhanced gaming capabilities.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A71 comes with a quad rear cameras, which has become the new measure for smartphones in 2020. Out of the four rear cameras, the primary sensor comes with a 64MP lens that has an aperture of f/1.8 that claims to capture great lowlight photography. The primary sensor is further accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera that is said to be having a 123-degree field-of-view. The other two sensors come with 5MP sensors each, featuring a macro lens and a depth sensor respectively. The front camera comes with a 32MP selfie shooter, and, additionally offers Slow-MoSelfie mode, which can help you record slow-motion selfie videos for all the social media enthusiasts out there. Also, the rear cameras feature super steady video, UHD recording, AR Doodle and Crop Zoom modes, according to Samsung.

For authentication, the Galaxy A71 comes with an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and lastly, the Galaxy A71 comes with a decent 4500mAh battery that supports 25W Super-Fast charging as well. As stated earlier, the Galaxy A71 would be available for consumers from 24th of this month. Meanwhile, there’s another Galaxy phone — Galaxy M31, which is set to be launched on 25th February, the pricing and availability is yet to be known, which also makes Samsung’s sixth phone launch in 2020, as the trio of Galaxy S20 series phones have been launched already, followed by Galaxy Z Flip, a clamshell foldable smartphone and the Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphone.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.