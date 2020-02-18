LG Announces 2020’s K series line-up, the K61, K51S & K41S

Korean tech giant LG has announced its new 2020 K series line-up, and this announcement comes after the recent cancellation of the Mobile World Congress, 2020 (MWC2020) event at Barcelona. Despite the cancellation, smartphone manufacturers are on the run to launch their latest of this year. While another Korean tech giant Samsung has started the race with its latest Galaxy S20 series launch, LG had also announced its 2020’s K series line-up. A total of three K series phones from LG have been announced, which include — LG K61, K51S and the K41S. They’re claimed to be featuring upgraded cameras and are said to be premium smartphones, according to LG.

Firstly, about the camera, all the three new smartphones from LG feature quad rear cameras that include a primary camera, wide-angle, depth sensor and a macro lens setup as well. The premium phone in the lot announced, is said to be the LG K61 smartphone, which features a 6.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display also features a punch-hole to behold the front-facing camera. As for the cameras, the quad rear cameras include a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super-wide-angle camera, a 2MP Macro sensor, which is the first from LG and also a 5MP depth sensor too. On the front, the device carries a 16MP selfie shooter.

The K61 is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-core processor and is further equipped by 4GB RAM, accompanied by either 64 or 128GB onboard storage, the device further has microSD expansion of up to 2TB. The K61 packs in a decent 4000mAh battery and on the connectivity front, the device supports, LTE, Wi-Fi Dual Band, supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C for charging and data transfers. For authentication, the K61 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and besides it also supports DTS X 3D Surround Sound when it comes to audio.

Moving forward, the K51S smartphone also features a 6.5-inches display with a punch-hole display, but the aspect ratio and the resolution differ from the former K61. The K51S sports an HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The K51 is also powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core SoC accompanied by a single storage option that includes a 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which also supports microSD expansion up to 2TB. In terms of optics, the K51S also comes with four rear cameras with a 32MP sensor as the primary lens followed by a 5MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor as well. The selfie camera in the punch-hole has a 13MP sensor. The connectivity options with K51S doesn’t doffer with the above mentioned K61 smartphone and further, it also packs in a 4000mAh battery.

And, lastly, the third premium smartphone in the lot — the K41S comes with a 2.0GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage also supporting expandable storage of up to 2TB. Despite camera specs slightly differing from the above two smartphones, the K41S also comes with four cameras including a 13MP primary sensor, accompanied by 5MP super wide camera, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor as well. On the front, the K41S comes with a dewdrop notch display which holds the 8MP selfie shooter. As for the display is concerned, the K41S also features a 6.5-inc 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display. The K41S also packs in a decent 4000mAh battery. The connectivity and the audio features on all the three 2020 K series phones appear to be same including the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and DTS: X 3D Surround sound as well.

The cameras on all the three devices are said to be AI-powered and further, the LG K61, K51S and the K41S are supposedly available in three colour variants that include — Titanium / White / Blue, Titanium / Pink / Blue, Titanium / Black / White respectively. The pricing details of 2020’s LG K series phones are yet to be known and these phones are said to be first available in the US markets in the second quarter (Q2) of this year. These phones would be further available in Europe and Asian markets, which could include the Indian market as well.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.