Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition & Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Games Athlete Edition Announced

The South Korean Giant has announced its Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung has also announced the Thom Browne Edition fo the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20+ Olympic Games Edition at the event. The Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip is made in the collaboration between Samsung Mobile and Thom Browne which is an iconic New York fashion brand.

Furthermore, the Thom Browne edition comes with the signature brand colors on a pebble grey exterior and the complete package includes a custom-designed Galaxy Bids+ as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This edition of the Galaxy Z Flip is encased in a glass while still giving a matte look and features a grey pebble leather phone case with Thom Browne New York logo.

Then the device is unfolded, Thom Browne world appears onscreen every time the phone is turned on and off. There are also customized application wallpapers, sounds and more. This edition of the device will be in March and it will be going for Pre-orders starting 14th February 2020 in a few limited markets. The pricing of this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition is not been revealed yet but it should be priced more than the regular variant.

Furthermore, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Games Athlete Edition with matte gold finish with the partnership of Worldwide Olympic in the Wireless Communications Equipment and Computing Equipment category. This variant will be delivered to all the Olympians at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games and will not be going for sale. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.