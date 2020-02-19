Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes to India with 10th-gen Intel Core processors – Details

The Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft is here in the country after it’s global launch in October, last year, the 2-in-1 PC now debuts in India. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes with a design aesthetic similar to its predecessor, but what’s interesting here is that the specifications underneath have been upgraded that include the latest Intel 10th-gen processors. As for the pricing is concerned, the Surface Pro will be stating at Rs 70,990 which can reach up to a hefty Rs 1,37,990 for the top-specced model. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is currently on sale on the e-commerce platforms that include –– Amazon, Flipkart and PayTm as well. The new Surface Pro 7 comes in two colour variants – Matte Black and Platinum.

Digging into the details, to begin with, the Surface Pro 7 carry forwards the same display size as its predecessor that comes with a 12.3-inches PixelSense Display, which has a resolution of 2736×1824 and has the typical, but most loved 3:2 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7 has multiple options that include either 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, i3-1005G1 10th-gen Intel core processor, or, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB SSD coupled with i5-1035G4 10th-gen Intel core processor, or the top-specced 16GB RAM variant with 256GB SSD and i7-1065G7 10th-gen Intel Core processor. The storage variants can also go all the way up to 512GB/1TB. And, as for the graphics options are concerned, Mircosoft offers, Intel UHD Graphics for i3 processor Surface Pro 7 and intel Iris Plus Graphics for the i5 & i7 models.

On the I/O front, the Surface Pro 7 features a USB Type-C port along with one USB-A port, followed by 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect and Cover port, and a MicroSD card reader as well, which is quite handy. As for the cameras, the Surface Pro has a 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video support alongside Windows Hello face authentication camera. The rear packs-in an 8MP AF camera with the usual 1080p video record support. For the audio output, the 2-in-1 has a 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 ships with Windows 10 Home edition out-of-the-box along with a 30-day trial version of Microsoft Office 365. The company also claims that this 2-in-1 Surface Pro should be giving you a battery backup of 10.5 hours for åa typical use. To give you an overview, the Surface Pro 7 comes with a touch screen display with Surface Pen support, claims to have an improved graphics, can be connected to multiple displays and docking stations, and appears to be ultra-lightweight as well. Lastly, it appears Microsoft has further made announcements of bringing its Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3 to India but, the availability and launch price details are yet to be known.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.